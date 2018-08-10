2018 Champions Rewind

After a monumental 2016-17 season, the Dubs managed to keep the gang together to make another run at the NBA title. While it was a bumpy ride, riddled with injuries, Golden State managed to sweep The Finals for their third NBA Championship in four years, and head into the 2018-19 season as the back-to-back champs.

Take a look back at the championship season that was in this multi-part video series, edited and produced by Warriors Studio. A new episode will be released every Thursday throughout the summer.

Episode 1: The Warriors' 2017-18 season ended the same way it started; celebrating an NBA Championship. Watch Video

Episode 2: Throwing it back to All-Star Weekend, a visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture, and more. Watch Video

Episode 3: After a sluggish end to the regular season, with Stephen Curry sidelined due to injury, the Warriors kick it into gear for their series with the San Anotnion Spurs in the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs. Watch Video

Episode 4: There was no sweeping their way through it this time around. After a five-game series with the Spurs, the Dubs meet the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference Semifinals. Watch Video