Warriors Classics: Game 5 of the 2017 Finals

Warriors Classics: 2017 NBA Finals, Game 5 - 6/12/17

Re-Air: 8 p.m. tonight on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Dubs had an opportunity to sweep the NBA Finals in Game 4 and finish the playoffs undefeated, but the Cleveland Cavaliers made a stand on their home court with a three-point barrage and forced the series to Game 5. This was the Warriors chance to now close out the series on Warriors Ground.

The squad had already made history in the 2017 playoffs by setting an NBA record 15 straight postseason victories, eclipsing the Los Angeles Lakers of 1988 and 1989 record of 13 consecutive wins. Kevin Durant was dropping over 30 points each game and Stephen Curry was averaging a near-triple-double with 25 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists.

But in a familiar situation up 3-1 in the NBA Finals, would the team conquer their demons from the season before?

Things took an uncomfortable turn early as the Warriors came out of the first quarter trailing the Cavaliers 37-33. Cleveland’s LeBron James then added on four more points to open the second quarter.

But the hot hands of Curry and Durant would turn everything around after that.

The Warriors’ duo connected for 11 points (Durant with six points, Curry with five) to fuel a Dubs 21-2 run that lasted over five minutes of the second quarter. Also adding key buckets in that span were David West, who started the run by making a jumper and layup, and Andre Iguodala who added a thunderous dunk after Kyrie Irving was stripped of the ball on the other end of the floor.

That burst proved to be critical for the Dubs too.

Over a four minute span of the third quarter, Cleveland held the Dubs to just two points while adding 11 points of their own, reducing the Warriors lead to 84-77. The Cavaliers made another push in the beginning of the fourth quarter to bring the game to a 98-95 Dubs’ lead. The Warriors were battling the full force of Cleveland’s resiliency.

But the Warriors never gave up the lead they generated with their second quarter run. Despite the Cavaliers’ push in the third and fourth quarters, the Dubs went on to win Game 5, 129-120, securing the team’s second NBA Championship in three years.

The championship celebration was electric, too. Though the Dubs had ended their 40-year championship draught two seasons prior, Game 5 marked the first time the Warriors celebrated winning the championship in front of Dub Nation. It was a night full of glee as the Dubs and their fans were able to celebrate together after a remarkable season and postseason run.