Warriors Classics: Kevin Durant's Clutch Three in 2017 NBA Finals

Entering Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals, the Warriors had commanded the series lead 2-0 and headed to Cleveland having yet to lose a game in the postseason. A close game throughout, it was the Warriors’ game-ending 11-0 run, punctuated by Kevin Durant’s go-ahead three-pointer in the final minute, that lifted the Warriors to a 118-113 Game 3 victory and moved the Dubs within one win of another NBA title.

It was a vigorous sprint from the start, with the Dubs edging out the Cavaliers 67-61 at halftime. In the second half, the Dubs trailed by six with three minutes left before Durant brought them back, scoring a total of 14 points in the final frame. As the game hung in the balance, Durant delivered the biggest shot of his career; draining a jaw-dropping three-pointer over LeBron James with just 45.3 seconds left to forge a lead the Warriors would never relinquish and continue the Dubs’ undefeated postseason play.

"All I was looking at was the bottom of the net," Durant said as he reflected on the epic shot, "I saw he (James) was playing his heels behind the three-point line. I've been working on that shot my whole life. To see that go in, that was liberating, man. We've got one more to go.”

The Splash Brothers also contributed to the victorious feat with Klay Thompson tallying 30 points and Stephen Curry adding 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Warriors reserves made several pivotal plays as well, with Andre Iguodala swiftly stripping LeBron James of the ball on would have been a potential game-tying three-point attempt.

The win gave the Warriors a 3-2 series lead, and the Dubs would close out their first NBA Championship in 40 years in the next game in Cleveland.