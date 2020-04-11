Warriors Classics: Clinching Franchise’s First NBA Title in 40 Years

History was made. The Golden State Warriors became NBA Champions for the first time in 40 years.

The Warriors once again utilized a small-ball starting lineup that had Draymond Green playing center in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland. And after building a lead with a strong first quarter, a fourth quarter burst of splash provided enough cushion for the Warriors to hold on to a 105-97 road victory over the Cavaliers, securing the team’s first NBA Championship in 40 years.

Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala each scored 25 points in the title clincher, while Draymond Green notched a triple-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to go with three steals and a block.

"I'm kind of speechless," Curry said following the Dubs’ incredible championship chase, “This is special. To be able to hold this trophy and all the hard work we've put into it this season, this is special. We're definitely a great team and a team that should go down in history as one of the best teams from top to bottom.”

As the players, coaches and owners of the Warriors gathered on stage to be presented with the Larry O’Brien trophy, it was only fitting that Andre Iguodala, the veteran whose leadership was essential to the Warriors’ success all season long, was presented with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after averaging 16.3 points with some clutch 3-point shooting to go along with his tough defense on LeBron James.

The Warriors’ 2015 title was the first of three NBA Championships in a span of four seasons, and also the first of five straight NBA Finals appearances.