Podcast: Breaking Down The Dub's Game 4 Victory
Following a 113-105 victory, the Warriors are headed back to The Bay with the chance to close-out their first-round series with the Clippers on Wednesday night. Hear from Head Coach Steve Kerr on the Clippers' offense and Klay Thompson's performance; plus, get a full analysis of the contest from Warriors broadcasters Tim Roye and Jim Barnett.
