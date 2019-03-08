Warriors Celebration of Women Empowerment Stretches Far Beyond International Women's Day

With March being Women’s History Month, the Warriors organization is celebrating Women’s Empowerment throughout the month, and that includes today, International Women’s Day.

As the Warriors get set to host the Nuggets, a group from Techbridge Girls will be on hand to watch the action as guests of the Warriors Community Foundation. And through the Foundation’s Hoops for Kids program, for every 3-pointer the Warriors make tonight and every game this season, $500 is generated to groups like Techbridge Girls, an organization that excites, educates, and equips girls from low-income communities using STEM programming to achieve economic mobility and better life chances, courtesy of PG&E and the Warriors Community Foundation.

Another featured guest will be Riley Morrison, the 9-year old girl who wrote a letter to Warriors guard Stephen Curry as described in the video below.

The progressive nature of the organization was once again on display this week when the Warriors Gaming Squad when selecting Chiquita Evans in the NBA 2K League Draft, making her the first woman to be drafted in the league.

For #InternationalWomensDay, @chiquitae126 shares how it feels to be the first women drafted in the @NBA2KLeague and hopefully the first of many more in the future pic.twitter.com/hJnTnrUJ7p — Warriors Gaming (@WarriorsGaming) March 8, 2019

Evans’ selection comes 50 years after the Golden State Warriors slected Denise Long of the 1969 NBA Draft. Though the pick would be nullified by the commissioner, Long became the center piece of a professional women's league started by then Warriors Owner Franklin Mieuli.

Fast forward to today, the Warriors are continuing to shine a light on women’s empowerment, and that celebration is taking form through in-arena activations, community outreach initiatives and multimedia content series. While March is dedicated to women’s empowerment, it really is much more than a campaign with an end date.