Warriors Announce Audition Information for 2019-20 Dance Program

The Golden State Warriors are expanding the Warriors Dance Team to include male dancers during select performances of the 2019-20 season. The team will continue to be headlined by the all-female “Gold Squad” which will perform at every Warriors home game, while the all-male “Blue Crew” will perform alongside the female dancers at 15 select home games. In addition, in-game entertainment will include crossover performances featuring all teams in the dance program, including the Warriors Dance Team, Golden State Breakers, Hardwood Classics and Jr. Jam Squad.

Warriors Dance Team Gold Squad (Women ages 18 and up)



Preparatory Class – Wednesday, July 10 at 8 p.m. at the Bay Club in Walnut Creek (2805 Jones Road)

Preliminary Auditions – Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m. at the Rakuten Performance Center in Oakland (1011 Broadway)

Final Auditions – Thursday, July 18

Warriors Dance Team Blue Crew (Men ages 18 and up)



Preparatory Classes – Wednesday, July 10 at 8 p.m. and Tuesday, July 23 at 9 p.m. at the Bay Club in Walnut Creek

Auditions – Saturday, August 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek (2675 Mitchell Drive)

Hardwood Classics (Ages 55 and up)



Preparatory Class – Wednesday, July 31 at 8 p.m. at the Bay Club in Walnut Creek

Auditions – Sunday, August 11 at 9:30 a.m. at The Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek

Jr. Jam Squad (Ages 6-14)



Preliminary Auditions – Saturday, August 10 at 9:30 a.m. at the Ultimate Fieldhouse

Final Auditions – Tuesday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m. at the Ultimate Fieldhouse

GS Breakers (Ages 18 and up)



Auditions – Sunday, August 11 at 3:00 p.m. at the Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek

For additional information or to pre-register for preparatory classes and auditions, visit Warriors.com/danceteam.

