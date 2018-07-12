The Summer of Larry: Version 3.0

After winning the NBA Championship for the second straight year and third time in the last four seasons, the Warriors are once again the proud owners of the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, or ‘Larry’ for short. As such, the Dubs have made their rounds with good ‘ol Larry during this Championship summer. Here’s a look at some of Larry’s most notable travels …

June 8 – CLEVELAND, OH

BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPS

The Warriors finished off a four-game sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 108-85 win in Game 4 of the 2018 NBA Finals, returning Larry to the Dubs for the second straight season. Kevin Durant was named NBA Finals MVP, also for the second straight season.

June 9 – OAKLAND, CA

CHAMPS COME HOME

After a night and morning of celebration in Cleveland, the Warriors flew home with Larry safe and secure.

LARRY’S BACK IN THE BAY! pic.twitter.com/5vV6UBbmcW — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 9, 2018

June 10 – ALAMO, CA

GOOD MORNING LARRY

To the victors go the … morning show appearances. Larry got plenty of airtime during a Stephen Curry interview with Good Morning America.

June 11 – LOS ANGELES, CA

LATE NIGHT LARRY

Two members of basketball royalty were featured on the June 11 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant and good friend Larry.

June 12 – OAKLAND, CA

TIME TO PARTY

A sun-splashed day by the Bay was the perfect setting for a championship parade in Oakland. Warriors fans certainly showed their Strength in Numbers, lining the streets to get a view of their favorite players, and Larry of course. » More From the Parade

June 24 – SEASIDE, CA

LARRY GOES TO CAMP

Shaun Livingston and Zaza Pachulia were featured instructors at an overnight session of Warriors Basketball Camp in Monterey, and the veteran champs had the honor of bringing Larry to get up close and personal with the campers. » More from Camp

“It’s all about discipline, it’s all about learning, it’s all about the experience & it’s all about the joy.”



Hear more from Zaza on our first day of camp pic.twitter.com/tTEHHBSiu9 — Warriors Basketball Camp (@warriorscamp) June 25, 2018

June 29 – MILWAUKEE, WI

KEVON'S HOMECOMING

Warriors forward Kevon Looney received a hero’s welcome as he returned to his hometown with good pal Larry. Looney and Larry attended a City Wide Peace Rally that also featured some facetime with Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

.@Loon_Rebel5 celebrating the Championship in his hometown of Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/P0jKM88BZg — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 29, 2018

July 1 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA

BELL DELIGHTS AT WARRIORS BASKETBALL CAMP

Jordan Bell is only one year into his NBA career, and he’s already a big hit at Warriors Basketball Camp. When you bring Larry along, you’re that much more popular among the leaders of tomorrow. » More from Camp