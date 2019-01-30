Beachcombings: Sea Dubs Continue to Build Momentum

Sea Dubs at A Glance

Record/Standings

24-8

1st Place, Western Conference



Team Leaders:

Scoring: Damion Lee (19.6 ppg)

Rebounding: Juan Toscano-Anderson (6.8 rpg)

Assists: Darius Morris (6.2 apg)



Upcoming Games:

Friday, Feb. 1 at Oklahoma City Blue (5:00 p.m; Facebook Live)



Wednesday, Feb. 6 vs. Stockton Kings (7:00 p.m; ESPN+, NBCSBA+)



What's going on with the Santa Cruz Warriors? Sea Dubs broadcaster Kevin Danna provides an insider's look at the team.

1. Picking it Up With a Big One on the Horizon

The Sea Dubs stopped a mini two-game slide that included losses to Sioux Falls and a heartbreaking one to Stockton (up 10 midway through the fourth quarter) by blowing past South Bay and Memphis to get to 24-8 on the season and maintain a healthy edge of 4.5 games over the Stockton Kings for first place in the Pacific Division as of Wednesday afternoon.

The lead is much tighter over the 23-9 Oklahoma City Blue for the best record in the Western Conference and G League at large, and the two will duke it out Friday night from Oklahoma City to see who’s boss. Santa Cruz won the last time these teams played (113-103 on Jan. 20 in OKC), so if the Sea Dubs are able to win again on the road against the Blue, they will clinch the all-important tiebreaker in the head-to-head matchup with only one game remaining between the two (the game at Oracle Arena on Feb. 24).

What’s been the constant in the recent two-game win streak? You guessed it: defense. The only team allowing under 100 points per game in the G League defeated the South Bay Lakers 111-93 on Sunday night (thanks for picking me up, Grant Liffmann!) and blew past the Memphis Hustle 110-91 in a school-day game Wednesday morning, holding the Hustle to just 13 second-quarter points and 36 first-half points. In the two games, the Sea Dubs forced a combined 40 turnovers that led to a combined 45 points. Not too shabby for 96 minutes of work.

2. Will Cherry Getting Buckets

How do you bounce back from a 1 of 9 shooting performance against Stockton on Friday night? By scoring a G League career-high 24 Sunday against South Bay and backing that up by putting up 21 against Memphis on Wednesday. The veteran point guard has struggled with his shot much of the season but is 19 of 34 from the field over the last two games, hitting an array of mid-range jumpers, getting to the rack with frequency and even hitting five 3-pointers in his last two contests after entering Sunday’s game with just nine made 3-pointers on the season.

Cherry, who has been among the league leaders in steals per game, assists per turnover and steals per turnover all season, scored the first eight points of the game for Santa Cruz on Wednesday, continually looking for his shot and not stopping ‘til he put the biscuit in the basket. If he continues to give the Sea Dubs double figures in scoring, Santa Cruz will be that much tougher to beat.

3. Jacob Evans Ups the Scoring

Golden State’s 2018 first-round draft pick continues to progress in the G, as the former Cincinnati Bearcat scored a G League career-high 24 points in the disappointing loss to Stockton on Friday. He had dealt with injured ligaments in a finger that altered his shooting form, but he appears to have been able to put that out of his mind in recent games (an 0-7 from downtown performance against South Bay not withstanding). After living much of the season in the low to mid-20’s percentage-wise from downtown, Evans is now 32 percent from beyond the arc this season, with a 4-of-7 downtown performance against Stockton and 2-of-3 effort from distance against Memphis helping his cause. On Wednesday morning, he hit a James Harden-esque stepback three deep in the right wing as the shot clock expired on what appeared to be a broken possession.

Evans, who is now up to 11.8 points per game on the season, is averaging 18 points per contest over his last three outings. He just appears to be much more comfortable on the floor and certainly more aggressive in looking for his shot. He’s coming along nicely.

4. Juan Toscano-Anderson Improving His Profile

When Texas Legends color commentator (and former G Leaguer and Texas Legend himself) Booker Woodfox called Juan Toscano-Anderson a “knockdown shooter” after he made his first 3-pointer of the season Jan. 5 at Texas, that didn’t appear to be the scouting report on Juan. However, Booker must have known something we didn’t, because after not hitting a three in the first 22 games of the season, Juan has hit 11 triples over his last 10 games and is now shooting 46 percent from downtown after a 2-of-3 long-distance showing against Memphis Monday morning.

His season averages (7.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game) won’t jump out the page, but with the consistent effort he gives night in and night out, he is one of the most indispensable players on Santa Cruz. Now you add in the 3-point threat – and his improved ability to score off the bounce as he is more frequently looking for his shot – not only does Santa Cruz become that much more dangerous, but Juan is raising his profile for a pretty nice gig next year. It would not shock me at all to see him on a Summer League roster come July, and we'll see what he can do from there if it comes to that.

5. Kendrick Nunn, Deyonta Davis, and Other Potential Rare Feats for Santa Cruz

You know who else could get a 10-day with an NBA team? Kendrick Nunn, who has scored 30 points twice in his last three games and has surpassed 20 in three straight. For the season, he is averaging 19.4 points per game off the bench. That’s right, Nunn has not started a single game this year. If he keeps this up, Nunn can become the first player in Santa Cruz Warriors history to play in all 50 games without making a start.

On the other end of the spectrum, Deyonta Davis has started and played in every game this year. If he continues this trend, he will join Aaron Craft (2014-15) as the only two Sea Dubs to start and play in all 50 games in the regular season. Here’s to hoping both Kendrick and Deyonta don’t get a chance to set those marks due to a Gatorade Call-Up (and both are capable of playing at the next level; Deyonta has already proved it).

And we’ll end this edition of Beachcombings on this nugget that I’ve been nursing for a while. How consistently good has Santa Cruz been this season? The Warriors’ win percentage has been above .700 all year. In the 2012-13 season, the team’s first, the Sea Dubs kept their win percentage above .600 the entire season, and that was incredible.

How rare is it that a G League team is above .700 all year? Glad you asked – only one team has done it before, and that was the 2009-10 Iowa Energy squad that went 37-13 before fizzling out in the G League semifinals. Santa Cruz is also only the second team in G League history to make it this deep into a season with its record always staying above .700 (alongside that same Energy team).

That’s what an 8-0 start will do for you, and the Sea Dubs could potentially accomplish something that hasn’t been done in nine years.