Beachcombings: All Eyes on Boogie

What's going on with the Santa Cruz Warriors? Sea Dubs broadcaster Kevin Danna provides an insider's look at the team.

1. Boogie Practicing in Surf City

Sea Dubs at A Glance

Record/Standings

10-4

3rd Place, Western Conference



Team Leaders:

Scoring: Damion Lee (25.8 ppg)

Rebounding: Marcus Derrickson (7.0 rpg)

Assists: Darius Morris (6.5 apg)



Upcoming Games:

Friday, Dec. 14 vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce

Saturday, Dec. 15 vs. Erie Bayhawks

In what is arguably the biggest rehab assignment in G League history, four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins has spent time down in Santa Cruz this week as he continues his recovery from a torn left Achilles tendon suffered in January. Cousins participated in film study, shooting drills, 5-on-0 work and most importantly, live ball scrimmages with the Sea Dubs that constitutes his first live action against professional basketball players in nearly 11 months.

On the first possession of Monday’s scrimmage (the Sea Dubs played three six-minute periods against each other), Cousins buried a 3-pointer. Other highlights from his Monday action included finding younger brother and Santa Cruz Warriors reserve center Jaleel Cousins for a dunk and employing a nice baseline move to get free for a layup.

“My body felt good. My rhythm wasn’t quite where I wanted it to be, but as far as my body and getting up and down and pushing the limit, it felt great,” Cousins said after Monday’s scrimmage. “Wind wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be – I’m still not where I want to be with that as well, but overall, I feel good.”

We are extremely excited to welcome @warriors center, @boogiecousins, to Santa Cruz as he is practicing with the team today #DubNation #SeaDubs #Warriors pic.twitter.com/IV3vB5GxYc — Santa Cruz Warriors (@GLeagueWarriors) December 10, 2018

There is no set return date for Boogie, but his assignment to Santa Cruz clearly shows Golden State’s trust in its G League operation, and Boogie appreciated the opportunity to get some run in with the Sea Dubs.

“It was my idea. I wanted to come down. Before I ever wanted to step foot on the floor, I wanted to get into some type of basketball rhythm,” Cousins said. “The last thing I wanted to do was go from drill work and 2-on-2 or 3-on-3 straight to an NBA game. I just want to be in the best shape possible, best rhythm possible before I step on the floor for an NBA game.”

“It’s a lot of talent in here [in Santa Cruz], and this grind that these guys go through is kind of overlooked and underappreciated. This is a grind like no other.”

He continued to show his talents in Wednesday’s scrimmage, hitting a nice jumper out of the low post and throwing down a thunderous dunk on a rack attack from the perimeter.

2. Heartbreaking Weekend

Friday and Saturday night were tough pills to swallow for the Sea Dubs, as Santa Cruz lost a pair of one-point games to the South Bay Lakers and Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

On Friday, Santa Cruz shook off a hot Laker start and had a four-point lead and the ball in the final 45 seconds before 2018 NBA feel-good story and G League veteran Andre Ingram buried a 3-pointer and the game-winning floater with 1.5 seconds left to lift South Bay to the 120-119 victory.

On Saturday, Santa Cruz fought through the fatigue of playing the back end of a back-to-back and getting back home in the early afternoon from Los Angeles to erase an eight-point deficit late in the fourth quarter, using a 9-0 run to take a 95-94 lead in the final 30 seconds. However, the Sea Dubs couldn’t hold on, as Bruno Caboclo put the Vipers back in front for good on a layup off a well-executed inbounds play with 8.1 seconds to go and Damion Lee misfired at the horn to seal the 96-95 loss to Houston’s G League club.

“We were just one or two stops away from getting a big win and completing a comeback. It’s tough on back-to-back nights,” guard Will Cherry said after Saturday’s loss. “I think we’re doing pretty good for ourselves – we just have to come up with one or two more plays in LA and then tonight. I would have said we ran out of gas, but we found some way to get it done and get it to a one-possession game. We just got to come up with key plays and get a stop in front of our basket.”

Despite the two straight one-point losses, the Sea Dubs are still in first place in the Pacific Division at 10-4, nursing a three-game lead over the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, Stockton Kings and South Bay Lakers as of Wednesday morning.

3. Damion Lee Doin' Work

It has been good to have Damion Lee back in Santa Cruz following a solid stint with Golden State. In his three games back since returning to the G League, Lee is averaging 25.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals on 44 percent shooting from the field. With backcourt partners Darius Morris and Michael Gbinije missing time over the last week with an ankle injury and neck contusion, respectively, Lee’s presence has been a welcome sight for Santa Cruz as Marcus Derrickson is spending time with Golden State.

Lee (and Derrickson) can spend up to 45 days on the Golden State roster for games and practices as part of their two-way contracts with Santa Cruz and Golden State (travel days do not count towards the 45-day limit). As of now, Lee is at 18 days (and Derrickson is at eight).

4. Will Cherry Finding his Offense

Santa Cruz point guard and Oakland native Will Cherry has done a lot of good things for the Sea Dubs this season. As of games played through December 12, Cherry is 4th in steals, 11th in assist-to-turnover ratio (still 2.68) and fifth in steal-to-turnover ratio (1.32; I didn’t know it was a stat either). The only thing that hasn’t come around is his shooting numbers, as he is currently hitting just 34 percent from the floor and 14 percent from downtown. That said, it appears as though he is coming around the bend on that front, as Cherry has put together back-to-back 6-of-14 shooting performances (43 percent) while averaging 16.0 points per game over his last two outings to up his scoring average to 10.2 points per game this season.

“Just picking my spots. Our coaches have been on my butt, especially [head coach Aaron] Miles, about getting to the spots I’m comfortable and making shots. I know I shoot the 3-ball a lot better than what I’m doing, but right now it’s not working,” Cherry said after Saturday’s loss to RGV, a game in which he scored a season-high 17 points. “I think I’m doing a better job of finishing, too. The first couple of games of the season, I was missing a lot of bunnies… but now, I’m finishing a lot more.”

5. Weekend Back-to-Back

Need a reason for a weekend getaway to The Cruz? Allow the Sea Dubs to entertain you, as Santa Cruz will host the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Friday and Erie BayHawks on Saturday before taking off to Las Vegas for the G League Winter Showcase.

Santa Cruz beat Sioux Falls 113-102 when they last played on Dec. 5 in Surf City, but the Skyforce is one of the best teams in the G League and figures to only be stronger with the re-acquisition of five-year NBA veteran DeAndre Liggins, who was with Team USA for FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and missed the Dec. 5 game, and Jarnell Stokes, a three-year NBA veteran and 2016 G League MVP.

Erie is led by 5-year NBA veteran and former Santa Cruz Warriors forward Terrence Jones, who is on a tear to start the 2018-19 season. In 10 games, Jones is averaging 24.3 points (fourth in the G League), 9.8 rebounds (13th in the G League), 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks.

In a show of synergy between Santa Cruz and Golden State, Saturday’s game will feature Golden State TV announcers Bob Fitzgerald and Jim Barnett on NBC Sports Bay Area, while Drew Shiller and myself will have the radio call on 1550 AM, 95.7 The Game’s sister station.