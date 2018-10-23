Warriors Replace Red Panda's Stolen Unicycle

A very cool moment happened at Oracle Arena on Monday night, and it had nothing to do with Stephen Curry splashing home a 3-pointer or Damian Jones showing off his athleticism for an acrobatic finish at the rim. Instead, it was Red Panda, the popular halftime act who has become a fan favorite among Dub Nation – she has performed at Oracle Arena more than 15 times over the last 20 years – and NBA fans across the league.

Rong Niu, the performer known as Red Panda for her act that involves her sitting on a tall unicycle while balancing bowls on her foot before tossing them up to land on her head, had her special unicycle stolen from the baggage claim area at SFO back in January. The Warriors vowed to replace the custom unicycle, and on Monday night the Dubs delivered.

Warriors President and COO Rick Welts presented Red Panda with her new wheel, and Niu then took part in a flawless performance.

So yes, the Warriors did win the game on Monday, but the entire NBA community also won with Red Panda receiving her new custom unicycle.

Papa, Saint, and Kelenna love some Red Panda pic.twitter.com/NKbVaD6Wlh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 23, 2018