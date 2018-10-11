Dubs Set for Preseason Finale in San Jose

There has been no shortage of preseason highlights, and the Dubs have one more chance to create some more as they conclude the exhibition slate of their schedule on Friday night in San Jose against the same Lakers squad they faced on Wednesday in Las Vegas.



Friday, October 12

7:30 p.m.

SAP Center at San Jose FIND TICKETS

WATCH: ESPN 2

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors vs. LakersFriday, October 127:30 p.m.SAP Center at San JoseWATCH: ESPN 2RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Radio Network

This marks the third time in the last four years that the Warriors will temporarily occupy the home of the San Jose Sharks. The last time the squad was there, Kevin Durant made his Warriors debut in 2016. And on Friday, all fans attending the game will receive a Kevin Durant Sharks-themed bobblehead. The bobblehead has Durant as a goalie in a Sharks uniform, a nod to him coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high 1.8 blocked shots per game.

The Warriors playing in San Jose, in the same building the Warriors called home during the 1996-97 season while Oracle Arena underwent extensive renovations, is sure to provide another electric atmosphere, which has been a theme of the preseason so far. In addition to two games at Oracle Arena, which NBA GMs voted as providing the best home court advantage in the NBA, the Dubs’ preseason travels have taken them to Seattle and Las Vegas, each of which provided tremendous atmospheres.

That should translate to plenty of fun in the South Bay, which coincides quite nicely with what Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr is trying to communicate to his team. Having won titles in three of the last four years, the Dubs are enjoying a run that few other teams have experienced. There’s no telling what will happen in the months ahead, but he’s encouraging his team to stay in the moment and enjoy it while you can, as there are no guarantees of how long this glorious era of Warriors basketball will last.

Coach Kerr discussed that mindset and much more during an entertaining interview with Rachel Nichols and former teammate Scottie Pippen on ESPN’s The Jump earlier this week.

In addition to Coach Kerr, Nichols sitting down with Klay Thompson and Shaun Livingston to talk about, among other things, staying motivated during this championship run.

“It’s not as fresh to me as it was the first time,” Thompson said on the show. “The first time, I think the whole world saw it. I think I partied the whole summer and I came back a little lackadaisical. I didn’t know how hard it is to do it the second time around.”

Other segments of the show, which was recorded in and around the Rakuten Performance Center, included a sit-down with Warriors GM Bob Myers and a What Were You Thinking piece with Kerr about his championship-winning shot in the 1997 NBA Finals.

There’s no doubt Kerr enjoyed that moment, and enjoying the ride of this season is something that he’ll continue to preach. This Friday is part of that journey.