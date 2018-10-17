About Last Night: 7 Lasting Memories from the Dubs' Season Opener

Well, that was certainly fun! The 2018-19 season tipped off at Oracle Arena on Tuesday, and oh what a show it was! Also, the Dubs beat the Thunder 108-100, which only added to the festive evening that was Opening Night, presented by Rakuten.

With the Warriors celebrating 47 years at Oracle Arena this year, this Opening Night was one for the ages. Here are some of the most notable highlights from an incredible evening on Warriors Ground.

ONE MORE TIME

In the NBA, it’s custom for the defending champs to have one last celebration of the prior season on the night the new one begins. In addition to the glitz, glamour and all that bling of the rings – more on that in a minute – the team, along with all of Dub Nation – got to celebrate the 2018 NBA Championship in earnest one last time. To that end, the Warriors Studio team put together this incredible video that ran in-arena right before the championship ring ceremony and banner unveiling took place.

RINGS COMING DOWN FROM THE CEILING

The above video set the mood and shortly after, it was time for the main event before the actual main event. Yes, the pregame championship celebration ceremony, complete with rings from Jason of Beverly Hills and the unveiling of the Dubs’ sixth championship banner – watch the full ceremony here. This year, the Dubs went big with the delivery of the players’ rings, as they came down from the ceiling … no joke.

"Shoutout to whoever went up there and tied the rings up," Stephen Curry said. "That was dedication to the entertainment value of Ring Night."

GAME RECOGNIZE GAME

After the players got their rings, Curry took hold of the microphone for one of coolest parts of the evening. Before leading the crowd in a countdown to the unveiling of the 2017-18 NBA Championship banner, he shined a light on an integral member of the organization. Eric Housen might not be a household name to most members of Dub Nation, but players and coaches agree that he is certainly a key contributor to the team’s success.

D-WEST RETURNS

Speaking of key contributors to team success, the Warriors welcomed back representatives of each of the franchise's championship seasons during the pregame ceremony. Leandro Barbosa (2015) and Matt Barnes (2017) received loud ovations upon their introductions, as did former defense and rebounding specialist Clifford Ray (1975), Jackie Moore (1956), the first African American player in Warriors franchise history, and Howie Dallmar Jr., the son of 1947 Warriors champion Howie Dallmar.

Two-time NBA champion David West was also on hand, and he joined his former teammates in accepting his ring. Recently retired after a standout 15-year career, the last two of which he played with the Dubs, West enjoyed this Opening Night sitting courtside next to Warriors Owner Joe Lacob, which is where he was when the following video was played in-arena.

Newly retired, but still an influence on the squad Paid a little tribute to @D_West30 last night after he received his 2018 NBA Championship ring pic.twitter.com/BspbIvRYnY — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 17, 2018

BENCH SCHENANIGANS

The Warriors are known to have a lively bench. As incredible as a highlight dunk or clutch 3-pointer can be, sometimes the bench’s reaction is better. Apparently, that extends to pregame festivities. When NBA Commissioner Adam Silver presented Joe Lacob with his championship ring, Lacob wasn’t sure which hand to put it on. And that, to say the least, set off Andre Iguodala and Quinn Cook.

STEPH FROM THE TUNNEL

There’s nothing that says basketball is back in the Bay quite like Curry knocking down a shot from the tunnel during pregame warmups. It’s an every game tradition on Warriors Ground that Curry at least attempts the shot, and perhaps him sinking it was a sign of things to come. The Splash Brother knocked down five treys in the game.

That wasn’t the only notable pregame warmup highlight from Curry, either. With his former championship teammate sitting courtside, Curry received an inventive assist from Barbosa.

Steph with the assist from @TheBlurBarbosa pic.twitter.com/IuIrboKb1e — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 17, 2018

HARDWOOD CLASSICS DEBUT

The Dubs have a new ‘senior dance team,’ and Opening Night marked their debut on Warriors Ground. Needless to say, they killed it!

The final Warriors Opening Night in Oracle Arena history was certainly a memorable one. And hopefully with some good fortune, the good times will continue to roll!