Photographer Noah Graham Reveals His Favorite Dubs Pics

Happy August 19th, a.k.a. World Photography Day: a day dedicated to the celebration of the art and history of photography.

In honor of today’s occasion, we caught up with Warriors’ team photographer Noah Graham for a look at his favorite photos taken this past season. Take a peek at his fantastic flicks and get exclusive insight on his thought process behind these iconic shots.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:



Hear more from Noah as he provides a greater insight on what goes on behind-the-scenes: