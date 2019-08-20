Photographer Noah Graham Reveals His Favorite Dubs Pics

The Dubs' photographer shares some of his favorite photos on World Photography Day
Posted: Aug 19, 2019

Happy August 19th, a.k.a. World Photography Day: a day dedicated to the celebration of the art and history of photography.

In honor of today’s occasion, we caught up with Warriors’ team photographer Noah Graham for a look at his favorite photos taken this past season. Take a peek at his fantastic flicks and get exclusive insight on his thought process behind these iconic shots.

1/

Hear more from Noah as he provides a greater insight on what goes on behind-the-scenes:

