A Tribute to Georgia Wilton

The name Georgia Wilton might not be known to the masses that make up Dub Nation, but boy did she have an effect on those who did know her. A longtime usher at Oracle Arena and other Bay Area sports venues, Wilton recently passed away, and her warm personality and welcoming spirit will certainly be missed by the regulars sitting in Section 114.

On Saturday, with Wilton’s daughters in attendance and sitting in the section where her mother was stationed 40-plus times per season, the Warriors honored the memory of the woman that many fans had come to know on a personal level over the years.

Thank you for honoring Georgia Wilton's life with us tonight, #DubNation pic.twitter.com/0RML8j9Ueo — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 23, 2018

For more on Georgia Wilton and her impact on the Warriors and Dub Nation, read Marcus Thompson II’s recent feature in The Athletic.