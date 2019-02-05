Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
Vids, picks, and kicks: we hear from Alfonzo McKinnie, see Shuan Livingston's reaction to his bobblehead, and more! Here are some Warriors-related headlines to keep you up to date on the squad.
Warriors Sound: A Sitdown with Alfonzo McKinnie
McKinnie discusses his Black History Month inspired kicks and what he took away from the Super Bowl. » Warriors Sound: 24/7 Streaming Audio
And with the first pick...
At last year’s All-Star team draft, captain Stephen Curry took Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo with his first pick. Sounds like the favor may be returned this year. » Read Full Story
Steve Kerr talks about Patriots’ Super Bowl win
Sure, the Warriors head coach took the opportunity to poke a little fun about dynastic sports teams, but Steve Kerr also discussed how the Warriors can look to the New England Patriots for inspiration: “in a game when they don’t have it clicking offensively, they can still win because they’re just on point.”
Stephen Curry, DeMarcus Cousins contenders for DePaula’s Best Kicks of Week 16
The new Curry 6 “Underrated” is a nod to Curry’s rookie year jersey. Cousins, one of 10 athletes signed to Puma, seen wearing the “Uproar.” Go vote for your favorite of the week! » Read Full Story
Shaun Livingston reacts to his bobblehead
"It's accurate, and it looks like me!" Check out Livingston's reaction when he sees the bobblehead being given out on Wednesday night when the Warriors host the San Antonio Spurs.
Previous Game:
Saturday, February 2: Warriors 115 – Lakers 101
Next Game:
Wednesday, February 6: Warriors vs. Spurs