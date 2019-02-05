Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Vids, picks, and kicks: we hear from Alfonzo McKinnie, see Shuan Livingston's reaction to his bobblehead, and more! Here are some Warriors-related headlines to keep you up to date on the squad.

Warriors Sound: A Sitdown with Alfonzo McKinnie

McKinnie discusses his Black History Month inspired kicks and what he took away from the Super Bowl. » Warriors Sound: 24/7 Streaming Audio

And with the first pick...

At last year’s All-Star team draft, captain Stephen Curry took Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo with his first pick. Sounds like the favor may be returned this year. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr talks about Patriots’ Super Bowl win

Sure, the Warriors head coach took the opportunity to poke a little fun about dynastic sports teams, but Steve Kerr also discussed how the Warriors can look to the New England Patriots for inspiration: “in a game when they don’t have it clicking offensively, they can still win because they’re just on point.”

Steve Kerr thoughts on Super Bowl:



“It just gets old watching the same team win the whole thing year after year.”#Warriors pic.twitter.com/0hlQrhoejl — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 4, 2019

Stephen Curry, DeMarcus Cousins contenders for DePaula’s Best Kicks of Week 16

The new Curry 6 “Underrated” is a nod to Curry’s rookie year jersey. Cousins, one of 10 athletes signed to Puma, seen wearing the “Uproar.” Go vote for your favorite of the week! » Read Full Story

Shaun Livingston reacts to his bobblehead

"It's accurate, and it looks like me!" Check out Livingston's reaction when he sees the bobblehead being given out on Wednesday night when the Warriors host the San Antonio Spurs.

Previous Game:

Saturday, February 2: Warriors 115 – Lakers 101

Next Game:

Wednesday, February 6: Warriors vs. Spurs