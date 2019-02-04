Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

It's jokes all around as the Warriors present JaVale McGee with his 2018 NBA Championship ring and Stephen Curry clowns the coaching staff. Here are some more Warriors-related headlines to help you stay up to date on the squad.

JaVale McGee presented with 2018 NBA Championship ring

After missing his originally anticipated return to Oracle Arena due to illness, now two-time NBA Champion JaVale McGee was honored with a tribute video and presentation of his 2018 NBA Championship ring. McGee was met at halfcourt by former teammate and close friend Andre Iguodala, who could not help but have some fun with the moment. » Read Full Story

Andre gonna Andre pic.twitter.com/48ovWb6jPy — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 3, 2019

Stephen Curry pokes fun at Steve Kerr and staff getting All-Star weekend break

It was officially announced Saturday that Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone and his staff would coach Team LeBron in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. All-Star coaching honors go to the top team in both the Western and Eastern conferences through games played on Sunday, and since the Warriors and Nuggets have identical records, it came down to a second tie-breaker, conference record, where the Nuggets have the edge. After the news of the All-Star coaching staff selections broke, Curry provided his take on his Instagram story.

Steph clowns Warriors owner and coaches for not wanting to work during All-Star Weekend



(via stephencurry30/IG) pic.twitter.com/wHFqyXbXig — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2019

Play(list) like the Warriors: music plays key in Dubs’ culture

Ever wonder what the team listens to behind the doors of the Rakuten Performance Center? Khalid Robinson, head coach Steve Kerr’s special assistant, provided special insight (and a Spotify playlist!) into the role music plays for the team. » Read Full Story

Bigger than Basketball

As part of the Golden State’s celebration of Black History Month, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston sat down with BAYCAT to express their thoughts and feelings on athletes’ use of platforms to speak on social changes.

Kevin Durant attends gala banquet at Boys & Girls Cub in East Palo Alto

Warriors forward Kevin Durant shared the stage with a wide range of Silicon Valley personalities to discuss the role mentors play development of childhood experiences. » Read Full Story

Previous Game:

Saturday, February 2: Warriors 115 – Lakers 101

Next Game:

Wednesday, February 6: Warriors vs. Spurs