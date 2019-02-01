Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Klay Thompson was named an All-Star reserve, the Dubs’ saw their 11-game winning streak come to an end and the Dubs are now getting ready for the Lakers’ final regular season appearance at Oracle Arena. Here are some more Warriors-related headlines to help you stay up to date on the squad.

Steve Kerr honors Jackie Robinson as NBA prepares to celebrate Black History Month

A t-shirt can just be a t-shirt, but sometimes it can say more than that. That was the case for Head Coach Steve Kerr, who sported a Jackie Robinson t-shirt prior to Thursday’s game. The late Robinson, who broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947, would have turned 100 years old on Thursday. Marc Spears of The Undefeated with more on Kerr’s tribute: » Read Full Story

Coach Kerr wears a shirt paying tribute to Jackie Robinson during today's pregame press conference#JR100 pic.twitter.com/xsrFT48lOj — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 1, 2019

Warriors to Celebrate 2019 Black History Month Throughout February

Speaking of Black History Month, the Warriors will celebrate it throughout February with numerous in-game activations, community outreach efforts and a multimedia partnership with BAYCAT Academy, a Bay Area nonprofit that educates, empowers and employs youth to produce digital media. The Warriors will spotlight Black History Month with videos featuring and honoring Bay Area leaders and influencers that will run throughout February during games at Oracle Arena and online. See below for a small taste of what’s to come: » Read Full Story

"We can actually change lives and change peoples' perception of what the world should be about."



We are proud to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth@BAYCAT | #DubNation pic.twitter.com/CNFw2PyhTQ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 1, 2019

Ten things I like and don't like, including Boogie's groove

Zach Lowe’s weekly 10 things column is a must read for any hardcore NBA fan. In today’s article, he looks at how DeMarcus Cousins has fit in over his first few weeks in a Warriors uniform. He points out that the Dubs haven’t had to alter their style much to fit Cousins in, and his presence is already paying dividends for the team, Thursday’s result withstanding. » Read Full Story

Ask Kerith: Where Warriors could be vulnerable, and why their offense is just fine

Perhaps no media member is closer to the team than NBC Sports Bay Area’s Warriors sideline reporter Kerith Burke. And fortunately for Dub Nation, she takes part in a weekly mailbag in which she answers fan questions. This week, she gives her take on any perceived Warriors weaknesses, Stephen Curry’s scoring ability and much more. » Read Full Story

Player Profile: DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins discusses signing with the Warriors and the road back from his Achilles injury.

