Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors play their first home game in more than two weeks tonight when they host the 76ers, and the matchup will coincide with the Oracle Arena debut of DeMarcus Cousins as a Warrior. The first game home after a long road trip can be a tough one for the Dubs, and a matchup with the third place (in the East) Sixers adds to the challenge, making for what should be an entertaining night at Oracle Arena.

Warriors Sound: Sixers Come to Town

And speaking of the game against Philadelphia, Laurence Scott previews it with Warriors radio broadcaster Tim Roye. Also included in the video below is a conversation with Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group about his recent story on Warriors Director of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Celebrini, which was featured in this space yesterday.

Beyond the Arc

Tim Roye’s weekly radio show Beyond the Arc is a must-listen for any Warriors fan. On Wednesday night’s show, he caught up with Draymond Green on everything from the Dubs’ improved play on the court to his wine preferences. Also included is a conversation with former longtime NBA referee and current vice president of referee development and training Monty McCutchen.

Bob Myers on 95.7 The Game

Warriors President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers was a guest on 95.7 The Game on Wednesday afternoon. During the show, Myers talked at length on the play of DeMarcus Cousins and commented on the team’s activity as the NBA trade deadline approaches.

Steve Kerr says DeMarcus Cousins got Warriors through tough stretch

The Warriors are 50 games into the season and a few weeks from the All-Star Break. Last season, the Warriors struggled through this part of the season, but now, the Dubs are rolling with 11 consecutive wins. If you ask Head Coach Steve Kerr, he’s crediting the return of Cousins as a major contributor to the team’s play, and his impact stretches far beyond his production on the floor. Nick Friedell with the story on ESPN.com: » Read Full Story

Steph on shooting from 30 feet

On Monday, Stephen Curry became the first player ever to make at least 200 3-pointers in seven straight seasons. And this season, Curry has surpassed 200 threes in 39 games, the fastest in NBA history. More notes and numbers in the below video from ESPN.

Previous Game:

Monday, January 28: Warriors 132 – Pacers 100

Next Game:

Thursday, January 31: Warriors vs. 76ers