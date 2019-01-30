Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

With the Warriors returning home from their longest road trip of the season in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the team had the day off but will be back at practice today as they get ready to put their 11-game winning streak on the line in Thursday’s homecoming against the 76ers.

What Klay Thompson’s dunking spree says about him and the Warriors

Klay Thompson has dunked as many times this season as he has in the last two seasons combined. And he's currently in a stretch where he's dunked at least once in six of the last seven games. That stretch started with a career-high four dunk effort in Denver on Jan. 15, and the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau takes a look at what is behind this recent phenomenon.

Klay Thompson on the Fitz & Brooks Show

And speaking of Thompson, he was a guest on the Fitz & Brooks Show on KNBR 680 on Tuesday. Thompson is just as much known 's laid back attitude as for his 3-point shooting, and now dunking, abilities, and that relaxed vibe translates perfectly during this entertaining interview. Have a listen:

Meet the man who can extend the Warriors’ All-Stars careers

Rick Celebrini is in his first year as the Warriors' director of sports medicine and performance. The Bay Area News Group's Mark Medina profiles the longtime professional in the field and how he is looking to do for the Warriors what he did for Steve Nash, who credits Celebrini with extending his Hall of Fame career.

DeMarcus Cousins explains why he isn't surprised by his early success

The Warriors' starting center has averaged 15.2 points in 21.6 minutes over his first five games with the Dubs, surpassing the expectations of many. Count NBC Sports Bay Area's Drew Shiller among those impressed with Cousins' production so far, so early in his Warriors tenure.

Steph has never been better from 3

On Monday, Stephen Curry became the first player ever to make at least 200 3-pointers in seven straight seasons. And this season, Curry has surpassed 200 threes in 39 games, the fastest in NBA history. More notes and numbers in the below video from ESPN.

