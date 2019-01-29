Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors completed an undefeated road trip on Monday in Indiana, beating the Pacers 132-100 for their 11th straight win and 10th straight on the road. With the Dubs rolling, we took note of a few key headlines that every Dubs fan should access to stay up to date on the squad, both on and off the court.

Warriors’ Quinn Cook supports injured friend Victor Oladipo of the Pacers

To say that Victor Oladipo is a friend of Quinn Cook’s would be a massive understatement. The two have known one another since childhood, sharing a backcourt in both middle school and high school. Connor Letourneau shines a light on that friendship and how Cook is supporting his friend in light of Oladipo’s season ending knee injury in this story in the San Francisco Chronicle. » Read Full Story

“This is more than basketball.”@QCook323 offers encouragement for his longtime friend and Pacers guard Victor Oladipo as he recovers from injury. pic.twitter.com/374juAPQKt — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 28, 2019

How DeMarcus Cousins changes every other Warriors starter’s game

A lot has been said on DeMarcus Cousins providing the Dubs with a dimension they’ve never had in this recent era of team success. The four-time All-Star has averaged over 15 points in less than 22 minutes a game over his first game as a Warrior, and The Athletic’s Ethan Strauss recently broke down the on-court effect he’s having on some of his teammates. » Read Full Story

DeMarcus on The WIZRD

After nearly a year away from playing in an NBA game, DeMarcus Cousins made his Warriors debut on Jan. 18 against the Clippers. But when he woke up that morning in Los Angeles, he wasn’t so much excited to play in that evening’s game as he was about Future’s new album The Wizrd. That propelled a conversation with Laurence Scott that can be heard on Warriors Sound, the team’s 24/7 source of streaming audio. » Warriors Sound: 24/7 Streaming Audio

Watch Steph Curry sign pair of shoes, give them to young Warriors fan

Seeing Stephen Curry sign autographs is nothing new. He does it pretty much every game but it’s not every day that you see a reaction like the one on Monday when Curry signed his game-worn shoes and gave them to a young girl. » Watch Video

Steph just made this young fan’s life pic.twitter.com/YQNRCh5ejm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 29, 2019

Jordan Bell and Quinn Cook Go to Work with Kia

Some ads certainly stand out. And the recent Kia spot that Jordan Bell and Quinn Cook filmed for Kia certainly showcases the Dubs duo in a way that fans might not see by watching games or even interviews with them. Enjoy!

