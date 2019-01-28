Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors wrap up a five-game road trip this evening in Indianapolis, where they’ll look to build on their 10-game winning streak, and nine-game road winning streak. Here are a few select headlines, interviews and podcasts that every Dubs fan should access to stay up to date on the squad, both on and off the court.

Warriors ‘Know we can still be better,’ Steph Curry says

ESPN’s Nick Friedell uncovers some of the reasons behind the Dubs’ current winning streak in one of his most recent articles, which includes the following from Stephen Curry: "Probably the best thing we're doing now is taking care of the ball. Playmakers are making the right decisions more times than not, getting shots up -- that's obviously when the talent takes over. Our defense has been better. People are settling into rotations with DeMarcus, and we got an edge about us … It hasn't been perfect, and we know we can still be better.” » Read Full Story

Draymond Green, E-40's trash-talk-filled domino games are friendly fun

E-40 is a Bay Area original who has stuck by the Dubs in good times and bad, but apparently he has a bit of a competitive rivalry with one Dubs player. No, the hip-hop artist turned entrepreneur isn’t going 1-on-1 on the hardwood with anybody, but he does have an ongoing battle with Draymond Green in dominoes. Warriors sideline reporter Kerith Burke digs deep into the issue. » Read Full Story

When @Money23Green returns from this Warriors road trip, a dominoes showdown with @E40 -- and plenty of trash talk -- awaits (via @KerithBurke) https://t.co/LK9sfJiJxg pic.twitter.com/wLJsh2K6rI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 27, 2019

Kevin Durant to celebrate official opening of ‘The Durant Center’

The event happened last week with the Dubs in Washington, D.C., but this story, which was published prior to The Durant Center’s grand opening, is still a good and relevant read. In it, the Bay Area News Group’s Mark Medina writes about the newly formed “The Durant Center”, a joint effort with the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation, College Track and Prince George’s County Public Schools that will offer students the academic, financial, and social-emotional resources to embolden their college and career goals. Durant speaks about why he’s getting involved in this effort, and colorful quotes from Durant’s childhood friend and current teammate Quinn Cook are also included. » Read Full Story

The power of the documentary ‘Emanuel’ brought Stephen Curry’s mother to tears

Stephen Curry’s new production company, Unanimous Media, hosted a screening of the documentary Emanuel at Howard University last week, and afterward Curry took part in a panel discussion. The film tells the story of how a 21-year-old murdered nine African-Americans during a Bible study at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C., in 2015. Mark Wright of The Undefeated attended the screening and afterward put together a very interesting piece that has very little to do with basketball. » Read Full Story

The Woj Pod: Golden State’s Steph Curry

Stephen Curry recently joined Adrian Wojnarowski for a 50-minute conversation on The Woj Pod. The two cover a ton of interesting topics, including the most unusual place the two-time MVP got some shots up during his summer travels. » Listen to Podcast

