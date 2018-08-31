Warriors Dance Team Making Steps Toward New Season
Warriors Dance Team Announces Training Camp Candidates
With the season almost here, it is time to bring on the new members of the Warriors Dance Team. More than 150 aspiring dancers auditioned for the team for the upcoming season, and that number was trimmed to 40 going into the final round of auditions on Thursday, which was streamed live on Facebook.
Check out the audition preliminaries, final auditions and photos from the week-long audition process below.
