Championship Ring Hidden Gems: 2018 Edition
10 Things to Know about the Warriors’ 2018 Championship Ring
The Warriors are back-to-back NBA Champions and winners of the title in three of the last four years. Yes, the Warriors are 3-1 in the NBA Finals over the last four seasons! As was the case in 2015 and 2017, the Warriors went with Jason of Beverly Hills for the design of this year's championship ring. And once again, this year’s ring proved to be quite innovative. Take a look through the gallery below and see if you can identify some of the fine details listed below.
- The top of the players’ championship ring is reversible, a first-of-its-kind feature for a championship ring.
- The 74 sapphires on the ‘blue’ side signify the total number of regular season and playoff wins by the Dubs in the 2017-18 season.
- Likewise, 74 diamonds on the white side signify the 2017-18 win total.
- There are two trophies on top of the ring, signifying the team’s back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018. The 2017 tropy is 17kt gold and has a .17cts white diamond, and the 2018 trophy is 18kt gold and has a .18cts white diamond.
- Twisting off the top of the ring reveals the slogan ‘Strength in Numbers’ mantra.
- Each of the Warriors’ four 2018 postseason series victories are featured on the sides of the ring (4-1, 4-1, 4-3, 4-0).
- The bristle texture featured on both sides of the ring represents the Dubs’ four-game sweep of the Cavs in the 2018 NBA Finals.
- One side of the ring is adorned with the player’s name and number, Bay Bridge and “Just Us” slogan. This ‘player’s side’ has 58 stones that represent the team’s regular season wins.
- On the other side of the ring – the team side – the Town jersey logo, “Back 2 Back” and regular season record (58-24) are featured. This team side of the ring has 56 stones representing the number of years the Warriors have been in the Bay Area.
Fun Fact: Jason of Beverly Hills has designed and manufactured five of the last nine NBA Championship rings. No shortage of bling here! And yes, fans do have an opportunity to get a ring of their own. A full ine of 2018 Championship jewelry from Jason of Beverly Hills is available at warriors.com. In addition, the Warriors launched the Championship Ring Raffle, giving fans a chance to win a 100% certified, personalized 2017-18 NBA Championship ring, with all proceeds benefitting the Warriors Community Foundation.