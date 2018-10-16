Championship Ring Hidden Gems: 2018 Edition

The Warriors are back-to-back NBA Champions and winners of the title in three of the last four years. Yes, the Warriors are 3-1 in the NBA Finals over the last four seasons! As was the case in 2015 and 2017, the Warriors went with Jason of Beverly Hills for the design of this year's championship ring. And once again, this year’s ring proved to be quite innovative. Take a look through the gallery below and see if you can identify some of the fine details listed below.

The top of the players’ championship ring is reversible, a first-of-its-kind feature for a championship ring.



The 74 sapphires on the ‘blue’ side signify the total number of regular season and playoff wins by the Dubs in the 2017-18 season.



Likewise, 74 diamonds on the white side signify the 2017-18 win total.

There are two trophies on top of the ring, signifying the team’s back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018. The 2017 tropy is 17kt gold and has a .17cts white diamond, and the 2018 trophy is 18kt gold and has a .18cts white diamond.



Twisting off the top of the ring reveals the slogan ‘Strength in Numbers’ mantra.