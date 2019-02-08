Warriors Go One-Two in All-Star Draft

After weeks of debates over who-was-picking-who, the picks are in! The teams for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game are now set for Team LeBron and Team Giannis. The first televised draft included a lot of thinking and joking between captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as an All-Star first: a draft day trade!

James, the leading All-Star vote receiver this season, had the first overall pick. Antetokounmpo had been adamant about trying to pick six-time All-Star Stephen Curry first, thereby returning the favor of Curry picking him first last year. So, how did it pan out?

"So the Golden State Boys are off the board"



LeBron & Giannis take their picks! #NBAAllStarDraft pic.twitter.com/eAkdP8aDch — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2019

James picked 10-time All-Star Kevin Durant first overall, leaving Curry available for Antetokounmpo for his first pick. This was second time in the two years of the draft system that James picked Durant with his first pick.

With the final pick of the first round, Team Antetokounmpo took Kemba Walker to fill out his starting five. This means that Walker, scoring leader for the Charlotte Hornets who are hosting this year’s All-Star festivities, will play alongside Curry, who was born and raised in Charlotte.

The draft is complete. #TeamGiannis is ready to put on a show at #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/5FAaGiY3Oo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2019

Klay Thompson, who received his fifth All-Star nod this season, was selected in the second pick of the second round, joining Warriors teammate Durant on Team James.

The teams are set.#TeamLeBron is ready to put on a show at #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/iwgtKPhqHP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2019

Team LeBron features many shooters, including James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Damian Lillard. Team Antetokounmpo, dubbed “Team Length” during the show, has size-and-hustle players such as Joel Embiid, Russel Westbrook, and Nikola Jokic. Only one question remains: which team will win?

Tune in to the 68th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. PT live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, airing on TNT and ESPN Radio.