All-Star Weekend Rewind

Out in the Community

All-Star Weekend got started with the Warriors going out into the Charlotte community as part of the NBA Cares and Jr. NBA initiatives. Curry joined hundreds of youth on the court a Jr. NBA event in the Charlotte Convention Center to get them active and get tips from the pros to elevate their game. As Stephen said, it means everything to him to give back to the Charlotte community because “this is where I learned how to play the game, in a community that supported me and my family growing up.”

While Stephen Curry was away, Thompson would… paint! Along with other players, league executives, and volunteers, he took part in Friday’s NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service. Thompson played a part in working with to help revitalize the Renaissance West area of Charlotte. Between painting and some carpentry, he was kept quite busy.

Curry’s busy day continued, as he later united with his family for the official reopening of the recreation center that he and his brother, Seth, grew up playing at: the Carole Hoefener Center in Charlotte. The event celebrated a "seven-figure commitment" from the Stephen and Ayesha Curry Family Foundation and other partners to revitalize the 20-year old center, one of the largest projects of its kind. Besides having fun with the local community, fans got to see exactly where Stephen got his skills from.

must run in the fam ¯\ _(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/1rTxDW3FTT — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 16, 2019

To Curry and Thompson, these events were not just about being at the All-Star Game and the associated events. According to Curry “it’s nice to be able to give back [to the community] in this magnitude.”

“I just want to be a great example for the younger generation - show them it’s more than just about basketball.”



Go All-Access with @KlayThompson & @StephenCurry30 during #NBAAllStar Day of Service pic.twitter.com/FjTFRTfTys — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 16, 2019

Media Day

Saturday got started with media day for the players. Kevin Durant, perhaps channeling his inner fortune teller and seeing what was to come in the All-Star Game, let us know what he thought.

Curry perhaps had the most amazing interview of the day. The question he was asked: “what was your card?” Definitely not your average press conference.

Quick magic trick pic.twitter.com/71cIgfnx69 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 16, 2019

We took a trip down memory lane with Thompson at his interview session. When asked about his favorite movies, he could not help but bring up the Michael Jordan classic Space Jam.

On the mic & the jumbotron talking Space Jam @KlayThompson | #NBAAllStarMediaDay pic.twitter.com/mVbWPyvEaR — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 16, 2019

All-Star Saturday

The weekend heated up for the Warriors when Curry took the floor for the Three-Point Contest. Things were looking good from the start for Curry as he took the lead in the first round of the competition with a score of 27.

Round 1 pic.twitter.com/M0A56UQizt — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 17, 2019

Curry’s 24 points in the second and final round were not enough to beat the red-hot Joe Harris from the Brooklyn Nets though. Though he did not walk away with the win, Curry still put on a show for his hometown of Charlotte.

Even watching the Slam Dunk contest, Curry had to have a little fun on the sidelines. He took us on a trip down memory lane when he brought out a jacket similar to one he wore decades ago on the sidelines with his father.

drip on 100,000 pic.twitter.com/ylURP2b3wd — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 17, 2019

All-Star Game

And finally, the big event was here: the 2019 All-Star Game. The Dubs rolled up in style on Sunday, ready to have some fun in their big night.

They were looking good in their jerseys!

Warriors fans were treated to a show on Sunday when all three Warriors took the floor together in the 2019 All-Star Game. Even early-on, more signs were pointing to Durant having himself an impressive night.

KD's got 10 quick ones in the first quarter #NBAAllStar x #DubNation pic.twitter.com/3V6m8Pf113 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 18, 2019

But not to be out-done, Curry had himself some fun in the game as well… with a little help from his captain Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It could not be helped: the Splash Brothers had to have a little fun with each other. Unfortunately, it may have been more fun for Curry than Thompson.

Like we hinted, things were going well for Durant all game, and he was confident something special was going to happen. Sure enough: it did. He was named the All-Star Game MVP. Durant now joins an elite group of only three other Warriors to be receive the honor: Paul Arizin, Wilt Chamberlin, and Rick Barry.

Durant got to share his thoughts and feeling on the honor, as well as give us some insight to how the trash talking may go.

And there it was: 2019 All-Star Weekend. The Dubs were everywhere, bringing similes and fun to everyone in Charlotte.