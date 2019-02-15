Ready for All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star weekend is here! All of the festivities are going down in Charlotte this year, and the Warriors have three players heading East to represent the team: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson.

All the action tips off for the Warriors on State Farm All-Star Saturday Night in the second event of the evening: The 2019 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest. Following the Skills Challenge, the NBA’s best shooters will take the floor to see who can hold it down with the most shots made from beyond the arc. Though fans may have expected the Splash Brothers to face each other again, Thompson — who has competed in the last four contests and won in 2016 — won’t be participating this year.

While he may be the lone Warrior this year’s competition, he won’t be the only Curry. The six-time All-Star and two-time MVP will be joined by his younger brother, Seth Curry. The two spent much of their childhood in Charlotte while their father, Dell Curry, played for the Hornets. Stephen is second in the league in three-pointers made (236), but trails his brother in field goal percentage from beyond the arc (.471 and .444 respectively). The expectations set by these two have us biting our nails.

In what is a loaded field — boasting 10 of the best three-point shooters in the league, including last year’s champion, Devin Booker — watch for the Curry brothers to put on a show for a hometown crowd as they go through two rounds of competition to crown a champion.

All-Star Saturday is always a thrill, but the main event is set for Sunday when Curry, Durant and Thompson will take the floor for 68th NBA All-Star Game. Though they will be on the court together, they’ll be on separates sides. This being the second year of the new team draft system in which LeBron James (leading vote getter) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (leading vote getter in the East) serve as team captains, Durant and Thompson will suit up for Team LeBron, while Curry will play for Team Giannis. Durant and Curry were the first picks for their team and will start the game, and James selected Thompson in the reserve draft rounds.

"So the Golden State Boys are off the board"



LeBron & Giannis take their picks! #NBAAllStarDraft pic.twitter.com/eAkdP8aDch — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2019

Curry will also be joined on Team Giannis by fellow competitor from the Three-Point Contest, Walker. Both will look to represent Charlotte well in the game. They join Antetokounmpo, Russell Westbrook, and Joel Embiid on “Team Length,” a nickname given to the group during the draft show. Meanwhile, Durant and Thompson will play alongside James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and a Team LeBron that is loaded with shooters.

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night starts with the Skills Challenge, airing on TNT at 5 p.m. PST. The Three-Point Contest will follow, and the 34th AT&T Slam Dunk contest will round-out the evening’s events. Tune back in to TNT the following night, Sunday, February 17, at 5 p.m. PST to catch all of the action of the 68th All-Star Game live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.