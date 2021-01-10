On This Date in Warriors History: Bay Area Hosts NBA All-Star Game

“A definite local atmosphere will be supplied to the Western Stars with (Rick) Barry and teammate Nate Thurmond in the starting line-up,” the 1967 All-Star Game Program read. Marking the first time the elite exhibition made its way to the Bay Area, prolific players from both sides of the coast joined together at the Cow Palace in Daly City on Jan. 10, 1967.

In a battle between East and West, the Western Conference All-Stars came out on top in a 135-120 win, with Warriors very own Rick Barry and Nate Thurmond helping lead the victory. Barry led all scorers 38 points, adding six rebounds and three assists while Thurmond contributed 16 points and 18 rebounds, trailing Eastern Conference All-Star Wilt Chamberlain‘s 22 rebounds in the matchup.

Barry, who made his second start in an All-Star game, was named All-Star MVP for his outstanding scoring output. During the 1966-67 season, the Warriors forward led the league in scoring and free-throw shooting.

The NBA All-Star Game has been held in the Bay Area on one other occasion in 2000 at The Arena in Oakland.