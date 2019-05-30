Draymond’s Passionate Speech and More from NBA Finals Media Day

The NBA Finals are nearly set to tip off with Game 1 on Thursday night in Toronto. The Warriors arrived in The Six on Tuesday and on Wednesday encountered a city buzzing with media and basketball fans as it prepares to host the first NBA Finals outside of the United States.

The team took questions from the media on Wednesday, with the topics ranging from the legacy of their five straight trips to The Finals to what they will (and will not) be including in their playlist during this trip. Take a look and listen at some of the key moments from the day.

Draymond Green on his assessment of his abilities as a defender:

“As a competitor, if you’re trying to do something meaningful, if you don’t have the mindset that you’re the best ever, you’ve failed already… and that’s been my mindset since I can remember. That will be my mindset as long as I can remember anything: that I am the best ever at what I do. And everyday that I step on the basketball floor, I will strive to be that. But my mindset will always be as such as I am the best to do what I do, and that will give me a shot at being the best. But before you can ever reach anything, you have to believe it. You don’t just mistakenly become great at something.”

Draymond Green on having the title of “emotional leader:”

“It’s something that I enjoy. You know, it’s a role that you don’t get a night off… If you do, the ramifications… they’re not good. So, you gotta make sure you’re always on and try to bring that every single night.”

Stephen Curry on not having won a NBA Finals MVP Award:

“I like that conversation because it means I’ve been here plenty of times and we’re still winning… for us to win championships I know I have to play at a very high level. Whether that means I’m Finals MVP or not, I’ll let that kind of work itself out.”

"You can't cheat the game."



Steph Curry tells @JaredSGreenberg he's not playing for an #NBAFinals MVP trophy. pic.twitter.com/Z6qnRQPcy4 — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 29, 2019

Stephen Curry on what the Dubs must do against Toronto with Durant out:

“Keep doing what we’ve been doing, and doing it by committee. We’ve had amazing contributions from everybody on the bench that’s come in and produced for us on both ends of the floor. So, we’re gonna have to play smart. Myself: stay out of foul trouble. Draymond: continue to do what he’s doing in terms of dominating on both sides of the floor. And just play with confidence. Play fast, play loose, and as coach says, play disciplined.”

Klay Thompson on what happens if a Drake song comes up on someone’s playlist:

“If it’s a bad song I’ll skip it, but if it’s one of his hits, I’ll play it. I’ve been a Drake fan since I was in high school. He’s a great artist. Do I like him as a Raptors fan? No. But I like him as a musician… If it’s one of his soft, you know, R&B songs, I’m going to skip it because I’m in ‘Kill Mode’ right now.”

Klay Thompson on the Warriors’ legacy:

“It’s hard to formulate that answer right now because I think we’re in the midst of a dynasty run that’s still on-going. But hopefully, when it’s all said and done, people will just remember us for our talent, for our ability to play as a team, and the consistency for year-in and year-out being able to reach The Finals and, you know, perform at the highest level.”

Steve Kerr on facing the Raptors in Toronto:

“It’s exciting… It’s a great crowd. I think going way back, even before I was coach of the Warriors, when I was doing TV, the two arenas that I felt were just the most electric were Oracle [Arena] and [Toronto’s]. And you could tell that there was just kind of this organic love and energy and passion for basketball in both places because neither team was that good, and yet the arenas were filled and there was so much excitement.”

Shaun Livingston on what has allowed the Dubs sustain their recent success:

“Sacrifice… looking back throughout this journey. The last five years you see guys down the line just sacrificing. This would not have come together if there was no sacrifice.”

Shaun Livingston on making 5 straight NBA Finals:

“It’s unrealistic, it really is… We say all the cliché things about trying to enjoy the moment, I mean it’s true though… these opportunities don’t happen every day to every team, so for it to happen five straight times puts it in perspective.”

Kevon Looney on Draymond Green and what he’s brought to the team:

“Draymond’s had a tremendous impact on our team this whole Playoffs. The pace he’s been playing at, he’s been shooting the ball a lot better, his defensive intensity has been amazing. This time of year, Draymond usually always steps his game up to a whole other level. Seems like in the Playoffs he’s always getting a triple-double every-other game, he’s blocking shots, getting steals, he’s everywhere on the court, seems like he never gets tired. Competing at that level brings everybody else up, it makes everybody compete at a higher level… everybody always says he’s the heart and soul of our team and I think that still stands true… Whatever it takes to win, that’s what Draymond’s going to do.”