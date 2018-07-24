Dancing to the Music of Back-to-Back Championships

Whether its the 2-step, wiggle, milly rock, floss or jumping around, the Dubs sure do bring out the dance moves. Let’s break it down for National Dance Day, which we know that you know is this Saturday, July 28.

Best way to start the season? The ring ceremony dance, of course.

There’s the shootaround/warm up dance. (Lots of shoulder movement here)

The layup lines dance.

Sometimes pregame handshakes also require dancing.

Lots of group dancing during intros…because IT’S GAME TIME

The in-game dance breaks are quick, but oh so important.

Is this a dance?

When the music during timeouts is too good to resist…

But there’s nothing better than the “I’m a Champion” dance.