National Candy Day with Damian Jones

In case you missed it, November 4th was National Candy Day. To honor the holiday, Damian Jones took a tour through Candytopia, a place that is sure to spark your sweet tooth year round! Located in downtown San Francisco, Candytopia describes itself as "...a sprawling sanctuary of confectionary bliss, tastefully curated by Hollywood Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin and realized by master fabricator Zac Hartog. This three-month event celebrates the vibrant colors and flavors of our favorite sugary delights through a series of interactive art installations in over a dozen environments, from flying unicorn pigs to a marshmallow tsunami."

Known to have a sweet tooth, recently highlighted by his ability to finish a monsterous donut in under two minutes, Damian prepared to travel through a Candyland-like museum for the day.

We heard it’s #NationalDoughnutDay



We also heard @dameology can eat a giant one in under 2 minutes pic.twitter.com/RKnhj2aBMf — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 5, 2018

Different rooms included candy paintings, sculptures, a marshmallow pit and even the Dubs Larry O'Brien trophies!