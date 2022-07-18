Warriors Drop Summer League Finale to Wizards

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Washington Wizards 87-77 on Sunday at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas in the team’s Summer League Finale.

Mac McClung scored a team-high 14 points for the Warriors. Lester Quiñones added 13 points and Alex Morales provided 10 points off of the bench.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists McClung - 14 Baba - 9 McClung - 6 Quiñones - 13 Wiseman - 6 Morales - 3 Wiseman - 11 Chachashvili - 5 Wiseman - 2



WAS Points Rebounds Assists Jackson - 18 Echenique - 12 Spencer - 7 Echenique - 17 Goodwin - 5 Doston - 5 Dotson - 11 Hall - 5 Goodwin - 4 More Stats | Highlights

WISEMAN SCORES 11

James Wiseman played in his fourth consecutive game of Summer League, recording 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Wiseman provided highlight-reel plays in his 19 minutes of action, including his second quarter slam following a Mac McClung behind-the-back pass.

QUIÑONES RECORDS SUMMER LEAGUE-HIGH

Lester Quiñones scored a Summer League-high 13 points on Sunday, his first game in Vegas scoring in double figures. Quinones made 5-of-10 field goals and three of his six 3-point attempts on the night. He also recorded four rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes.

McCLUNG DOES IT ALL

Point guard Mac McClung led the Warriors in points and assists, scoring 14 points and dishing six assists in the defeat. McClung averaged 13.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds in five games for the Summer Dubs in Vegas.

LEDOUX STAYS READY

After not appearing in the first four games in Vegas, Kalob Ledoux made his debut on Sunday, and got the starting nod. The 24-year-old guard scored five points in 19 minutes, adding two assists and a rebound. Ledoux spent the 2021-22 season with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

UTHOFF IMPRESSES

Jared Uthoff made 3-of-4 field goal attempts in the loss, recording seven points, four rebounds and one block. The University of Iowa product showed off his two-way game in the second quarter, blocking a Tyler Hall shot and taking the ball to the rim, finishing a contested lay-up.