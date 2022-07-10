Second Half Comeback Earns Summer Dubs Late Win Over Spurs

Though the Warriors were down by double-digits at halftime, the Summer Dubs cut the deficit to single digits entering the final frame and used a 9-0 run to capture the last minute lead and take a 86-85 victory over the Spurs in Las Vegas.

WELCOME BACK WISEMAN

James Wiseman returned to game action in Las Vegas, recording 11 points, two rebounds and two blocks, shooting an efficient 5-for-7 from the field (71.4 percent) in 19 minutes of play. The 21-year-old center wasted no time in his return, slamming an alley-oop dunk in the opening possession and pulling up for a 3-pointer under a minute later. The outing marked Wiseman’s first return to game action since March 10, where he played with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

THAT is how you get it goin' James



NBA TV pic.twitter.com/R7RujdP7Yz — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 10, 2022

KUMINGA’S CLUTCH PLAY

Jonathan Kuminga recorded a team-high 28 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Though the forward shot just 7-of-18 (38.9 percent) from the free throw line, he made it when it mattered most, sinking the Dubs' final game-winning free throw of the night.

made it happen @Oracle || Player of the Game pic.twitter.com/ZCBijE7D46 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 11, 2022

McCLUNG MET THE MOMENT

Mac McClung posted 22 points, six rebounds and six assists, shooting 9-for-15 (60.0 percent) from the field. The guard recorded eight points in the final frame, including a buzzer beating reverse layup at the 5:54 mark of the fourth to even the contest.

are you kidding Mac McClung?!?!



NBA TV pic.twitter.com/INe5YWCAqB — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 11, 2022

UP NEXT

Warriors 2022 Summer League, presented by Oracle, continues as the Summer Dubs take on the Boston Celtics in Las Vegas on Tuesday (5:30 p.m., ESPN).