Moody Makes A Splash In Dubs Summer League Debut

The Warriors’ 2022 NBA Summer League, presented by Oracle, tipped off in Las Vegas on Friday with the Dubs scratching a 101-88 loss to the New York Knicks.

There were 14 lead changes throughout the contest, with the Knicks extending their biggest advantage to 23 points in the final frame. Dubs’ forward Moses Moody came out strong from the start, recording 20 of his game-high 34 points in the first half.

DUBS SUMMER LEAGUE DEBUT

The Warriors made their Summer League debut in Las Vegas on Friday, taking the lead at halftime 45-42. And while the Dubs brought the heat in the third period, the Knicks held off the Warriors in the Summer League opening matchup.

Quinndary to the cup



ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/Hz9JW1GsSM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 9, 2022

MOODY MAKES A SPLASH

Moses Moody erupted for a game-high 34 points, five rebounds and two blocks, shooting 8-for-13 from the field (61.5 percent) and 3-for-6 (50.0 percent) 3-point range. Moody's perimeter play picked up in the third period, making two of his three splashes in the frame. Furthermore, the forward finished with 15-of-17 attempts from the charity stripe.

Moses Moody has 31 points

on 11 shots pic.twitter.com/53gDV3fghM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 9, 2022

WARRIORS WORKING TOGETHER

There were contributions down the roster on Friday, with guard Mac McClung producing 17 points, four rebounds and three assists. Quinndary Weatherspoon added nine points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Dubs’ draftee Gui Santos tallied eight points, three rebounds and three blocks while center Jarrod Uthoff scratched a game-high tying ten rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Warriors return to the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at NBA2K23 Summer League 2022 in Las Vegas (4:30 p.m., NBATV).