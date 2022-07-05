Moody’s Strong Start Not Enough in California Classic Finale

Quinndary Weatherspoon led four Warriors in double-figures but the Summer Dubs played from behind all game and lost 94-70 on Tuesday afternoon at Chase Center. The loss completes an 0-3 stretch in the California Classic, and the Warriors’ summer squad will next take the floor in Las Vegas at the NBA Summer League.

MOODY COMIN’ OUT HOT

After making his 2022 California Classic debut on Sunday, Warriors guard Moses Moody made his mark on this game early. He made three of his first four shots and had eight points in the first six minutes of the game, ultimately finishing with 13 points, three assists, three steals and a block.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Weatherspoon - 14 Chachashvili - 4 Santos - 5 Moody - 13 Quinones - 4 Sleva - 5 Santos - 12 Ledoux - 4 Moody - 3



MIA Points Rebounds Assists Jovic - 25 Jovic - 9 Allman - 10 Bouyea - 13 Highsmith - 9 Bouyea - 6 Highsmith - 12 Hamilton - 7 Highsmith - 5 View Game Stats | Highlights

SANTOS SHOWS OFF ALL-AROUND GAME

The 55th selection in this year’s draft, 20-year-old forward Gui Santos put his all-around game on display, finishing with 12 points and a team-high matching five assists. Santos knocked down three of his four 3-point attempts and also showed a playmaking ability that resulted in perhaps the best assist of the game.

WEATHERSPOON LEADS THIRD QUARTER RUN

After taking a 13-point deficit into halftime, the Warriors scored the first eight points of the third quarter and got to within one when Moddy dropped a one-handed hammer with under three minutes remaining in the period.

Weatherspoon had six of his team-high 14 points in the period, and 2020 second round draft pick Justinian Jessup also had six points in the period, finishing with 11 points in the game. Although Miami would answer with an 8-2 run to close the period, the Warriors still won the quarter 21-17.

MIAMI HOLDS OFF THE DUBS

Although the Warriors made a game of it in the third period, the Heat dominated the fourth quarter behind the play of rookie Nikola Jovic. The 27th pick in last month’s draft, Jovic had had 11 of his game-high 25 points in the period, including three of his five 3-pointers. Former University of San Francisco standout Jamaree Bouyea also had a strong second half, finishing with 13 points in the game, and former Warriors guard Mychal Mulder made his first three 3-pointers on the way to an 11-point effort.

UP NEXT

Following the game, the Warriors’ summer squad took off for Las Vegas for the upcoming NBA Summer League. Jonathan Kuminga, the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and James Wiseman, the second overall selection in 2020, didn’t play in any of the Warriors three matchups in the California Classic but are possibilities to play in Las Vegas, where the first of the team’s five-game stretch will take place on Friday with a matchup against the Knicks (5 p.m., ESPN2).