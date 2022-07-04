Warriors Fall to Lakers in Day 2 of California Classic

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 100-77 on Sunday afternoon in Day 2 of the California Classic at Chase Center.

Lester Quiñones scored a team-high 19 points. Payton Willis added 11 points off of the bench and Selom Mawugbe recorded a team-high six rebounds.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Quiñones - 19 Mawugbe - 6 Moody - 3 Wills - 11 Quiñones - 5 Santos - 2 Moody - 9 Jessup - 4 Mawugbe - 1



LAL Points Rebounds Assists Swider - 16 White Jr. - 8 Pippen Jr. - 8 Pippen Jr. - 15 Bass - 6 Christie - 2 Huff - 10 Christie - 6 McClung - 2 More Stats | Highlights

MOODY RETURNS

Less than three weeks removed from playing in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Moses Moody returned to game action on Sunday. The now second-year guard recorded nine points, two blocks, one rebound and a team-high three assists. Moody had a highlight-reel block on Lakers guard Max Christie early in the third quarter.

QUIÑONES’ OFFENSIVE PROWESS

Lester Quiñones made three triples in his 19-point performance on Sunday. The undrafted rookie guard from the University of Memphis shot 6-for-13 from the field and 3-for-6 from 3-point range in the loss. He also added five rebounds, his second straight five-rebound performance.

GILYARD SHOWS OFF HIS DEFENSE

Rookie Jacob Gilyard, the NCAA’s all-time leader in steals, recorded three steals in the defeat. The 5’9 guard out of the University of Richmond also added two points in his 11 minutes of action.

BALANCED SCORING EFFORT

All 11 Warriors that played on Sunday got on the scoresheet. Outside of Quiñones’ team-leading 19 points, the Dubs’ next six top scorers all had between seven and 11 points. Starters Justinian Jessup and Gui Santos each scored seven points, while Payton Willis (11), Alex Morales (8) and Dustin Sleva (7) added 26 of the team’s 34 bench points.

UP NEXT

The Warriors will close out the 2022 California Classic on Tuesday, July 5 against the Miami Heat at Chase Center (12 p.m., NBATV). The Heat have lost each of their first two games of the California Classic, losing by 34 points to the Lakers on Saturday and a 17-point defeat to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Guard Javonte Smart has led the team in scoring in both games.