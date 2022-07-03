Warriors Trail Kings In Day 1 of California Classic

The Warriors opened the 2022 California Classic with a 86–68 defeat to the neighboring Sacramento Kings at Day 1 of the annual event.

The Dubs trailed from the start with the Kings leading by as many as 21 points through the contest.

WARRIORS TIP OFF CALIFORNIA CLASSIC AT CHASE CENTER

The Warriors fell short 86-68 in their fourth appearance at the California Classic. Dubs draftee Gui Santos led the team’s offensive effort with 23 points while guard Payton Willis added 12 points, five rebounds and two assists, going 5-for-9 from the field (55.6 percent) and 2-for-5 from 3-point range (40.0 percent). The Dubs’ 51st selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, Justinian Jessup, produced seven points and two rebounds with the left-handed marksman shooting 50.0 percent from the field.

Payton Willis pic.twitter.com/OhIvHaWelu — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 3, 2022

DUBS’ DRAFTEE DEBUT

The Warriors selected Gui Santos with the 55th overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, with the guard posting a team-high 23 points, six rebounds and three steals in his Chase Center debut. The second-round selection was not shy on his new home court, going 7-for-13 from the field (53.8 percent) and 8-for-11 from the charity stripe (72.7 percent). Santos made a number of key plays on both sides of the ball including back-to-back steals in a 30-second span at the 7:48 mark of the third period.

Gui Santos pic.twitter.com/NhjRkKbLT4 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 3, 2022

FINALS MVP APPEARANCE

2022 NBA Champion and Finals MVP Stephen Curry made an appearance in the stands at Day 1 of the California Classic, even breaking out his signature ‘Night Night’ celebration.

Steph hit the 'Night Night' celebration at the Warriors' Summer League game pic.twitter.com/nGsyWjH2Fj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 3, 2022

UP NEXT

The fourth annual California Classic continues at Chase Center on Sunday, July 3 as the Dubs take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 4:30 p.m. (NBA TV).