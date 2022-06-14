Strong Fourth Quarter Lifts Dubs to Game 5 Victory

It was a rollercoaster to get there, but the Warriors are one win away from an NBA Championship after taking a 3-2 series lead with Monday’s 104-94 win at Chase Center.

The Warriors jumped out to a 16-point lead in the first quarter but the Celtics surged ahead with a third quarter blitz. The Dubs would answer with a 10-0 spurt to open the fourth quarter and maintained their advantage from there.

Andrew Wiggins punctuated his 26-point night with an emphatic dunk with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Klay Thompson followed with a game-clinching 3-pointer and the Warriors improved to 11-1 at home this postseason.

With the win, the Warriors became the first team to win consecutive games in the series, also marking the first time the Celtics have lost consecutive games this postseason. Armed with a 3-2 series lead, the Warriors will look to close out the series and win their fourth NBA title in the last eight seasons when they visit the Celtics for Game 6 on Thursday (6 p.m. PDT, ABC).

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Wiggins - 26 Wiggins - 13 Curry - 8 Thompson - 21 Green - 8 Green - 6 Curry - 16 Payton - 5 Looney - 3



BOS Points Rebounds Assists Tatum - 27 Tatum - 10 Brown - 4 Smart - 20 Horford - 9 Tatum - 4 Brown - 18 Brown - 9 White - 3 More Stats | Highlights

FINISHING STRONG

After letting what was a double-digit advantage slip away in the third quarter, Wiggins got the Dubs back on track with a tough drive early in the fourth quarter. He secured a defensive rebound on one end of the court, and went coast-to-coast before finishing with a layup. Wiggins was tough all fourth quarter, hitting 5-of-6 from the floor and pulling down five rebounds in the period. Wiggins finished the game 12-for-23 from the floor with 13 rebounds, marking his second straight double-double and sixth of the postseason.

Thompson hit two of his five 3-pointers on the night in the fourth quarter, his first coming as part of a 10-0 run to open the frame, and Stephen Curry tallied three of his eight assists in the period as the Dubs outscored the Celtics 29-20 in the final period.

Dubs came up CLUTCH down the stretch pic.twitter.com/TmvS6nHQoa — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 14, 2022

THIRD QUARTER TURNAROUND

All series long, the Warriors had controlled the third quarter, outscoring the Celtics by 49 points in that period through the first four games. But Boston flipped the script, hitting six straight 3-pointers in the third quarter to take their first lead of the game. And when they finally missed, they corralled the offensive rebound and Marcus Smart hit another 3-pointer, giving the Celtics a 61-57 advantage.

Boston had shot 0-for-their-first-12 from distance in the first half, but ended the second quarter with three straight makes. That momentum rolled into the second half, as Tatum hit on his first attempts, Smart made two threes and Al Horford made another. The Celtics outscored the Dubs 35-24 in the period, but the Warriors weathered the storm.

Thompson interrupted Boston’s 3-point parade with two of his own and Jordan Poole soon came through with what was perhaps the biggest shot of the game.

POOLE BEATS THE BUZZER … AGAIN

After hitting his second 3-pointer of the game to bring the Dubs within one at the 1:20 mark of the third quarter, Poole would end the third quarter like he did in Game 2 – with a 3-pointer at the buzzer. This time, he banked home the 38-footer from the left wing, giving the Dubs a 75-74 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Jordan Poole at the buzzer



AGAIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/pva6rg7zjQ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 14, 2022

WARRIORS RESERVES LIGHT THE MATCH

Poole made another jumper early in the fourth quarter to cap an 18-3 Warriors run that put the Dubs in control of the game. Poole finished with 14 points in 14 minutes, and fellow reserve Gary Payton II played perhaps his best game of the postseason, finishing with 16 points and five rebounds while playing his typical disruptive defense that netted him three steals. Payton, who shot 6-for-8 from the floor, was a game-high plus-16 in his 26 minutes of game action.

DRAYMOND PROVIDES EARLY SPARK

Draymond Green wound up fouling out, but his play early on was instrumental in the Warriors’ strong start. A crafty pass to Otto Porter Jr. led to the first Warriors’ points of the game, and Green kept his foot on the gas from there, helping the Warriors get out to a 24-8 lead in the operning period. He’d finish with eight points, eight rebounds and six steals, shooting 3-for-6 from the field.

D R Y pic.twitter.com/G22dgpmlXt — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 14, 2022

STAT OF THE NIGHT – PART I

The Warriors had a total of seven turnovers, leading to nine Boston points, whereas the Celtics had 18 turnovers leading to 22 points for the Warriors.

STAT OF THE NIGHT – PART II

The Warriors shot 32-for-48 (66.7 percent) on their two-point attempts, but just 9-for-40 on their 3-point attempts. Besides Thompson (5-for-11 3FG) and Poole (3-for-6 3FG), the rest of the Dubs combined to go 1-for-23 from distance. Stephen Curry was 0-for-9 on his threes, snapping his streak of 136 straight postseason games with at least one made 3-pointer.

