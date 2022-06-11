Curry Delivers with 43-Point Effort in Game 4 Win

It wasn’t officially a must-win game, but it was pretty darn close. And when push came to shove, the Warriors, led by a brilliant outing from Stephen Curry, tied the series at 2-2 with Friday’s 107-97 win in Boston.

The Warriors trailed by four points with less than five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, but ended the game on a 17-3 run. Klay Thompson hit the 3-pointer to put the Dubs ahead for good and Curry scored 10 of his game-high 43 points during that run as the Warriors regained home court advantage in the series.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 43 Wiggins - 16 Green - 8 Thompson - 18 Looney - 11 Curry - 4 Wiggins - 17 Curry - 10 Wiggins/Looney - 2



BOS Points Rebounds Assists Tatum - 23 Wiiliams - 12 Tatum - 6 Brown - 21 Tatum - 11 Smart - 5 Smart - 18 Brown/Horford - 6 Horford/Williams - 4

DUBS FINISH STRONG

The Warriors played from behind for the majority of the game, but unlike Game 3, the Dubs never let the game get away from them. They trailed by as many as seven points in the first quarter and Boston matched that advantage in the second and third periods, but the Warriors answered with yet another strong third quarter during which they outscored Boston 30-24. The Dubs had a shaky start to the final period with some turnovers, and Boston’s Marcus Smart knocked down what seemed to be a back-breaking 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to put the Celtics up four with a little over five minutes left in the game.

But the Warriors didn’t fold. An Andrew Wiggins putback stopped the Celtics spurt, Thompson knocked down his fourth 3-pointer of the game to put the Dubs up for good, and a few minutes later Curry punctuated the 10-0 spurt by drilling a 27-foot 3-pointer from the right wing. That shot gave the Dubs a six-point lead, their largest advantage to that point of the game. Curry, one of three Dubs players with at least 10 rebounds, added to the run with some late free throws, scoring 24 of his 43 points in the second half.

Thompson knocked down some big shots in the second half, as three of his five field goals over the final two periods either tied or put the Dubs ahead. And his other two shots came at a point of desperation for the Dubs, who faced their largest deficit of the quarters – seven in the third, five in the fourth – prior to Thompson’s midrange jumpers. Thompson finished the game with 18 points, 13 of those coming in the second half.

CURRY’S THIRD QUARTER FLURRY

That the Warriors were in position to win had a lot to do with Curry’s third quarter performance. Curry knocked down several tough shots during the period, and his 14 points in the quarter was one of the top reasons the Dubs turned what was a five-point halftime deficit into a one-point advantage entering the final period. Curry made seven 3-pointers in the win, matching the most he's made this postseason, with four of those coming in the third quarter.

WIGGINS STEPS UP

The under-the-radar hero of the game was Andrew Wiggins. The Warriors’ wing was a source of production all night long. He finished the game with 17 points and a playoff career-high 16 rebounds, and his work on the offensive glass is what ignited the Warriors’ game-ending run. In addition, he was the primary defender on Boston’s All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum, who was held to 23 points on 8-for-23 shooting.

POOLE KEEPS THE DUBS IN REACH

Although the Warriors trailed entering halftime, their deficit would have been much larger if not for the play of Jordan Poole. The third-year guard played with force, and when both teams had a tough time scoring to start the second quarter, it was Poole who took the lid off the basket with two straight 3-pointers. Poole scored 10 straight Warriors points bridging the first and second quarters, and his 14 points led a Dubs reserve unit that outscored Boston’s bench 25-20.

DUBS DEFENSE DELIVERS

The Warriors out-rebounded the Celtics 55-42 and won the game behind a strong defensive effort that kept Boston under 100 points for the second time this series. Boston hit on over 50 percent of their 3-point attempts in the first half but went 7-for-24 from distance over the final two quarters. And after scoring 28 points in the opening period, the Dubs defense got stingier as the game wore on, leading to 26, 24 and 19 Celtics points in the second, third and fourth quarters.

UP NEXT

