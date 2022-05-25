Warriors Comeback Falls Short in Dallas
Dubs Reserves Cut 21 Points Off Deficit in Fourth Quarter; Game 5 on Thursday at Chase Center
The Warriors threatened a monumental comeback, but ultimately fell short in Tuesday’s 119-109 loss in Dallas. With the loss, the Warriors’ series advantage shrinks to 3-1, and the Dubs get another chance to close out the series on Thursday back at Chase Center.
Down by 29 points to start the fourth quarter, Warriors reserves opened the period with a 9-0 run, prompting Mavericks Head Coach Jason Kidd to reinsert his starters. Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr stuck with his reserves for most of the period, and a 3-pointer by Warriors rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga cut the Dubs’ deficit to eight points with 3:23 left in the game, but that’s as close as the Dubs would get.
Luka Doncic answered Kuminga’s 3-pointer with a dunk on the other end and Reggie Bullock then put the Mavs up by 13 with his sixth 3-pointer of the game. The Dubs never got back within single digits, forcing the series back to San Francisco.
TEAM LEADERS
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 20
|Kuminga - 8
|Curry - 8
|Kuminga - 17
|Green - 6
|Green - 6
|Poole - 14
|Lee/Looney - 6
|Poole - 4
DAL
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Doncic - 30
|Doncic - 14
|Doncic - 9
|Finney-Smith - 23
|Kleber - 8
|Dinwiddie - 8
|Bullock - 18
|Finney-Smith - 6
|Brunson - 5
WARRIORS ATTEMPT FOURTH QUARTER COMEBACK
The Mavericks won each of the first three quarters, the second and third periods by double-digit margins, but the Warriors’ reserve lineup of Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Damion Lee, Jonathan Kuminga and Nemanja Bjelica cut into the deficit right away. Kuminga scored 10 of his 17 points in the final period, and Moody finished off a dunk off a nifty Bjelica pass to punctuate the 9-0 run to open the period.
Moody knocked down a pair of 3-pointers during the fourth quarter comeback attempt and ultimately finished with 14 points. Eight of those came in the final period, during which the Warriors shot 75 percent from the floor and made all four of their 3-point attempts. The Dubs outscored Dallas 39-20 in the fourth quarter, but ultimately were done in by the Mavericks’ onslaught over the first three periods.
MAVERICKS DO IT FROM DISTANCE
The Mavericks built their 29-point advantage by virtue of their 3-point shooting. They started the game by making 11 of their first 20 shots from distance. Dallas held a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter and pushed their lead to as many as 17 in the second period before ultimately taking a 15-point lead into halftime. Seven different Dallas players made at least one 3-pointer in the first half, and Reggie Bullock, who was 0-for-10 from the floor and 0-for-7 on threes in Game 3 on Sunday, bounced back with three triples in the first half.
The Mavericks made 20 3-pointers in the game. Luka Doncic knocked down three of them during a 30-point night in which he fell just short of a triple-double (14 rebounds, nine assists). Dorian Finney-Smith added 23 points, shooting 9-for-13 from the floor and 4-of-7 from distance, while all 18 of Bullock’s points came by way of the 3-pointer.
BALANCED WARRIORS ATTACK
Warriors reserves leading the comeback attempt resulted in a really balanced night for the Dubs. Stephen Curry led seven Warriors players in double digits with 20 points. Kuminga tallied 17 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes and Jordan Poole added 14 points in the defeat.
WEIRD NIGHT
A leak in the roof at American Airlines Center caused a delay to the start of the third quarter. Heavy rains in the Dallas area fueled the leak, marking the second time a Mavericks game has been delayed by a leak this season.
Once play resumed, another oddity occurred with Draymond Green at the free throw line. Green’s shot attempt bounced off the rim several times before ultimately coming to a rest atop the base of the rim adjacent to the backboard.
More Notables ...
- Tonight’s loss snapped the Warriors four-game winning streak, their longest of the current postseason.
- Golden State falls to 3-4 on the road this postseason and 11-4 overall.
- The Warriors fall to 20-10 in series-clinching games dating back to 2015.
- Golden State is now 14-9 in Game 4s dating back to 2015 and 32-28 all-time.
- The Warriors’ 20 threes allowed trails only the 21 3-pointers the Mavericks made in Game 2 of the series for most in any game this postseason.
- Golden State committed a 2022 postseason low eight turnovers, also marking the fewest the team has committed in a playoff game dating back to 5/4/19 at HOU.
- The Warriors trailed, 62-47, at halftime, the Warriors’ largest halftime deficit (15) of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (prev. 14, Game 2 vs. Dallas).
- Tonight marked the first game of the series the Warriors were outrebounded by the Mavericks.
- Stephen Curry became the 16th player in NBA history to record 100-or-more 20-point games in the postseason… Earlier today, he was named to the 2021-22 All-NBA Second Team, his eight career All-NBA selection, a franchise-record mark.
- Jonathan Kuminga grabbed a playoff-career high eight rebounds, scoring in double figures for the third time this postseason.
- Moses Moody posted a playoff-high-tying 10 points.
