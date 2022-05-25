Warriors Comeback Falls Short in Dallas

The Warriors threatened a monumental comeback, but ultimately fell short in Tuesday’s 119-109 loss in Dallas. With the loss, the Warriors’ series advantage shrinks to 3-1, and the Dubs get another chance to close out the series on Thursday back at Chase Center.

Down by 29 points to start the fourth quarter, Warriors reserves opened the period with a 9-0 run, prompting Mavericks Head Coach Jason Kidd to reinsert his starters. Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr stuck with his reserves for most of the period, and a 3-pointer by Warriors rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga cut the Dubs’ deficit to eight points with 3:23 left in the game, but that’s as close as the Dubs would get.

Luka Doncic answered Kuminga’s 3-pointer with a dunk on the other end and Reggie Bullock then put the Mavs up by 13 with his sixth 3-pointer of the game. The Dubs never got back within single digits, forcing the series back to San Francisco.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 20 Kuminga - 8 Curry - 8 Kuminga - 17 Green - 6 Green - 6 Poole - 14 Lee/Looney - 6 Poole - 4



DAL Points Rebounds Assists Doncic - 30 Doncic - 14 Doncic - 9 Finney-Smith - 23 Kleber - 8 Dinwiddie - 8 Bullock - 18 Finney-Smith - 6 Brunson - 5 More Stats | Highlights

WARRIORS ATTEMPT FOURTH QUARTER COMEBACK

The Mavericks won each of the first three quarters, the second and third periods by double-digit margins, but the Warriors’ reserve lineup of Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Damion Lee, Jonathan Kuminga and Nemanja Bjelica cut into the deficit right away. Kuminga scored 10 of his 17 points in the final period, and Moody finished off a dunk off a nifty Bjelica pass to punctuate the 9-0 run to open the period.

Beli Moody pic.twitter.com/4yAMkJ4eCv — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 25, 2022

Moody knocked down a pair of 3-pointers during the fourth quarter comeback attempt and ultimately finished with 14 points. Eight of those came in the final period, during which the Warriors shot 75 percent from the floor and made all four of their 3-point attempts. The Dubs outscored Dallas 39-20 in the fourth quarter, but ultimately were done in by the Mavericks’ onslaught over the first three periods.

No quit in this squad. pic.twitter.com/7UncJEXNH6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 25, 2022

MAVERICKS DO IT FROM DISTANCE

The Mavericks built their 29-point advantage by virtue of their 3-point shooting. They started the game by making 11 of their first 20 shots from distance. Dallas held a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter and pushed their lead to as many as 17 in the second period before ultimately taking a 15-point lead into halftime. Seven different Dallas players made at least one 3-pointer in the first half, and Reggie Bullock, who was 0-for-10 from the floor and 0-for-7 on threes in Game 3 on Sunday, bounced back with three triples in the first half.

The Mavericks made 20 3-pointers in the game. Luka Doncic knocked down three of them during a 30-point night in which he fell just short of a triple-double (14 rebounds, nine assists). Dorian Finney-Smith added 23 points, shooting 9-for-13 from the floor and 4-of-7 from distance, while all 18 of Bullock’s points came by way of the 3-pointer.

BALANCED WARRIORS ATTACK

Warriors reserves leading the comeback attempt resulted in a really balanced night for the Dubs. Stephen Curry led seven Warriors players in double digits with 20 points. Kuminga tallied 17 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes and Jordan Poole added 14 points in the defeat.

WEIRD NIGHT

A leak in the roof at American Airlines Center caused a delay to the start of the third quarter. Heavy rains in the Dallas area fueled the leak, marking the second time a Mavericks game has been delayed by a leak this season.

Once play resumed, another oddity occurred with Draymond Green at the free throw line. Green’s shot attempt bounced off the rim several times before ultimately coming to a rest atop the base of the rim adjacent to the backboard.

