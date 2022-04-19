Warriors Surge Past Nuggets, Take 2-0 Series Lead

The Warriors established a script in Game 1 and stuck to it in Game 2, beating the Nuggets 126-106 on Monday night at Chase Center. With the win, the Dubs take a 2-0 series lead with Game 3 set for Thursday night in Denver.

After a slow start had the Dubs down early, the Warriors turned the game around with a big run to end the first half, and they never trailed again. In the first game of the series on Saturday, it was an 18-4 run to close the second quarter that put the Warriors in control. On Monday, it was a 26-8 spurt that turned a 12-point deficit into a six-point advantage by the time the second quarter buzzer sounded.

The Warriors continued the surge with a 44-point third quarter and cruised to their second straight win to start their 2022 playoff run. Stephen Curry came off the bench and led the way with 34 points, Jordan Poole scored 29 and Klay Thompson added 21 points in the win.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 34 Wiggins - 8 Poole - 8 Poole - 29 Poole - 5 Green - 6 Thompson - 21 Payton - 5 Curry - 4



THE TURNAROUND

Denver reserves led a 14-2 run in the second quarter, putting the Nuggets ahead by 12 points. A behind-the-back pass from Jordan Poole set up a Nemanja Bjelica layup, and Poole converted a steal into a layup on the next possession to cut the deficit back into single digits. It turns out, the run was just getting started. Curry checked back into the game at the next whistle and the Warriors extended the run to 16-0, sending the capacity crowd at Chase Center into a frenzy.

“The crowd has been great. The energy has been fantastic,” Head Coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “The crowd feels it when we’re playing well and we feed off each other.”

Curry twisted and turned into a layup to give the Warriors the lead during the run, and the surge grew to a 26-8 spurt by the time halftime arrived, with Curry, Thompson and Poole accounting for 24 of the team’s final 26 points of the second quarter.

SURGE CONTINUES IN THIRD QUARTER

The Warriors’ momentum rolled right into the second half, as Poole connected on a four-point play on the Dubs’ first possession of the third quarter. That shot set the tone for a period in which the Dubs shot 14-for-21 from the floor and 7-for-11 on 3-pointers. Curry, Poole and Thompson combined for 31 points in the period, including six 3-pointers, and the Dubs outscored Denver 44-30 in the quarter.

Wardell Stephen Curry II



MR. EFFICIENCY

As was the case on Saturday, Curry took on a reserve role in Game 2 on Monday. And when he entered the game, he seemingly had the hot hand already. The two-time MVP went 12-for-17 from the floor, making five 3-pointers and scoring 34 points in 23 minutes of game action. In the process, Curry surpassed 3,000 career postseason points, becoming the 27th player in NBA history to reach the milestone.

3,000 PLAYOFF POINTS



Curry’s efficiency was symbolic of the entire Warriors offense on Monday, as the Dubs shot 55 percent from the floor and 43 percent (17-for-40) on 3-pointers while posting a 3-to-1 assist (27) to turnover (9) ratio.

POOLE’S POTENCY

After a standout performance in his playoff debut on Saturday, Poole made more standout plays in Game 2. He made five 3-pointers and when bigger defenders stepped out on him on the perimeter, Poole used his speed and handle to get to the rim and make plays for teammates. Poole complemented his 29 points with a game-high eight assists, four of which resulted in Bjelica (10 points, 5-for-6 shooting) buckets.

JOKIC’S STRONG START

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic had the Nuggets in front early with 12 first quarter points, giving Denver an 11-point advantage midway through the first quarter. But after that, things got more difficult for Denver as the Warriors pushed the pace with smaller lineups. Jokic finished with team-highs of 26 points and 11 rebounds, but the Nuggets were outscored by 26 with him on the floor – the worst plus-minus rating of any player on the floor on Monday.

