Warriors Outduel Nuggets In Game 1 of First-Round Playoff Series

The Warriors took a 1-0 series lead in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, earning a 123-107 victory over the Denver Nuggets in the first-ever playoff game at Chase Center.

The competitive fire was felt from the start with the Warriors taking control of the contest in the second quarter, using a 18-4 run to close out the first half and take the lead over the Nuggets.

The Warriors sustained that same energy in the second half, withstanding Denver’s defense and extending their lead up to 24 points in the final frame.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 30 Wiggins - 9 Green - 9 Thompson - 19 Looney - 7 Iguodala - 4 Curry - 16 Green - 6 Green - 4



DEN Points Rebounds Assists Jokic - 25 Jokic - 10 Jokic - 6 Barton - 24 Barton- 6 Morris - 6 Morris - 10 Gordon - 5 Barton - 5 More Stats | Highlights

POOLE BUILT FOR THE BIG STAGE

In his first playoff appearance and postseason start, Jordan Poole recorded a team-high 30 points, shooting 9-for-13 from the field and 5-for-7 from 3-point range. Poole’s range was on display with the third-year guard posting 14 points in the second quarter, hitting back-to-back clutch shots including a splash at the 3:17 mark that sparked the Dubs’ game-defining 18-4 run followed by a tough 3-point play. With his output, Poole has become the 35th player in NBA history to post 30-or-more points in a playoff debut.

POSTSEASON KLAY IN FULL EFFECT

Klay Thompson served as the Warriors’ second leading scorer, imposing his will on the opposing defense with 19 points, shooting 7-for-15 from the field and 5-for-10 from 3-point range. The sharpshooter's hand was hot from the start, hitting three of his five splashes in the opening frame.

K L Y pic.twitter.com/gay6YSC6zk — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 17, 2022

CURRY RETURNS TO GAME ACTION

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr kept the starting lineup close to his vest up until tipoff, opting to have Stephen Curry come off the bench for the third time in his career. Curry entered the game at the 5:58 mark of the first quarter, sinking his first splash of the night with the clock winding down with 4.2 seconds remaining in the first half. Curry recorded 16 points, four assists and three rebounds in his return to game action, shooting 5-for-13 from the field and 3-for-6 from 3-point range.

now you see him

now you don't



#NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/aqJcHmvXmM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 17, 2022

CURRY, THOMPSON AND GREEN SHARE CHASE CENTER COURT

Dub Nation roared with excitement as the All-Star trio of Draymond Green, Curry and Thompson reunited on the Chase Center court after playing just 11 minutes together in three games during the 2021-22 regular season. The celebratory occasion seemed only fitting for the team’s first-ever playoff game at Chase Center.

The energy in here is electric pic.twitter.com/ftUPb0wy1P — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 17, 2022

DUBS IN DOUBLE FIGURES

Five Warriors recorded double figures in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, with Andrew Wiggins posting 16 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Green contributed 12 points, nine assists and went 5-for-7 from the field, with the Warriors forward sinking a 28-foot 3-pointer at the 1:47 mark of the third quarter to sustain the Dubs’ lead in the second half.

UP NEXT

With a 1-0 series lead, the Warriors look ahead to hosting the Denver Nuggets for Game 2 of the first-round playoff series at Chase Center on Monday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

