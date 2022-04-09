Warriors Win a Tight One in San Antonio

Jordan Poole scored 10 of the Warriors’ last 12 points and the Dubs held off a Spurs comeback attempt in Saturday’s 100-94 win in San Antonio.

The Warriors took the lead for good in the second quarter and pushed their advantage to 17 in the third period, but San Antonio cut the deficit down to two in the final quarter before Poole knocked down several free throws down the stretch to protect the Warriors’ win.

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga and Poole had 18 points apiece, Andrew Wiggins added 15 while Draymond Green tallied 12 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists as the Warriors won their fourth straight game, and in the process reduced their magic number to clinch third place in the West to one going into Sunday’s regular season finale.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 18 Green - 13 Green - 8 Kuminga - 18 Pooler - 6 Poole - 8 Wiggins - 15 Porter/Payton - 6 Bjelica/Kuminga - 2



SAS Points Rebounds Assists Walker - 24 Collins - 11 Jones - 7 Jones - 15 Landale - 11 Primo - 3 Primo - 14 Walker - 5 4 Tied - 2 More Stats | Highlights

STRONG SECOND HALF

With Stephen Curry (foot injury) and Klay Thompson (resting with the team playing again on Sunday) both out, the Spurs were able to focus their defensive energy on Jordan Poole. That strategy was effective early, as Poole was held scoreless in the first half. But with an assist from his veteran teammate, Poole got it going in the third quarter. He scored on a layup early in the second half and was fouled on a made 3-pointer a minute later. Poole would make the corresponding free throw, and he hit several more down the stretch, finishing with a team-high matching 18 points boosted by an 11-for-11 effort from the charity stripe.

now you see him

now you don't @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/KETHSamtuT — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 10, 2022

DRAYMOND DOES IT ALL

Warriors forward Draymond Green played a key role in the win, finishing two assists shy of a triple-double. The veteran forward connected on six of his 10 shot attempts for 12 points, and he also pulled down 13 rebounds for a double-double. But Green’s biggest impact on the game came via his playmaking, as he helped get Poole going by assisting on two of his three made shots in the third quarter.

“I thought he was the best player on the floor,” Head Coach Steve Kerr said. “His energy was great, he came out ready to play. That’s a great sign. He knows the playoffs are next week. And since he came back a few weeks ago, I thought this was the best he’s looked physically.”

KUMINGA KILLIN’ IT

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga provided a much-needed spark off the bench. The Warriors shot just 41 percent from the floor but Kuminga made six of his eight shots and scored 18 points in just 22 minutes. After a 10-2 Spurs run had brought San Antonio to within two, the Warriors ran a set for their 19-year-old rookie, passing it to him in the right post. Kuminga caught the high pass over the fronting defender, and without bringing the ball down he made the shot at the rim from an awkward angle.

SPURS PLAY-IN POSITION SET

Lonnie Walker IV’s game-high 24 points off the bench weren’t enough for the Spurs, who lost their second straight game after winning seven of their previous eight. With the loss, San Antonio is assured of 10th place in the West, and they’ll begin the Play-In Tournament next week with a road game in New Orleans. But before that, they wrap up their regular season on Sunday with a chance to help the Dubs in a game against the Mavericks.

PLAYOFF POSITIONING COMING DOWN TO THE LAST DAY

The Warriors will close out the regular season on Sunday night in New Orleans. Should the Warriors win or the Spurs win at Dallas, the Dubs would secure third place in the West. In addition to third/fourth place being decided on Sunday, fifth and sixth place also comes down to the final day of the regular season, as both Utah and Denver are 48-33 heading into their respective games on Sunday.

