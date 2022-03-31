Warriors Come Up Just Short in Loss to Phoenix Suns

The Warriors and Suns went back-and-forth on Wednesday night at Chase Center, with the Suns coming out on top 107-103.

Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, but the Dubs’ 21 turnovers on Wednesday night ultimately was too much to overcome.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 38 Green - 10 Poole - 7 Wiggins - 19 Poole - 9 Green - 8 Thompson - 13 Wiggins - 8 Thompson - 4



PHX Points Rebounds Assists Bridges - 21 Ayton - 16 Paul - 8 Booker - 20 Crowder - 7 Payne - 4 Ayton - 16 Bridges - 6 4-Tied - 2 More Stats | Highlights

POOLE’S 38-POINT NIGHT

Jordan Poole scored a season-high, and career-high-tying, 38 points in Wednesday’s loss. Poole made seven triples in the contest, his fifth time this season making at least seven 3-pointers, tied for the third most of such games in the NBA. Poole also added seven assists and a career-high-tying nine rebounds.

SLOW START TURNS TO 3-POINT FEST

The Dubs had six turnovers in the game’s first six minutes and made just three of their first nine shots, falling behind 18-7 early. But a flurry of 3-pointers late in the first quarter, including three from Jordan Poole, brought the Warriors back into the game and gave the Dubs a 32-29 advantage at the end of the first frame.

DRAYMOND’S HUSTLE

Draymond Green’s hustle was on full display in the third quarter. With the Dubs leading 63-61, Andrew Wiggins had a mid-range shot spin around the rim a couple of times before falling out. But Draymond Green was able to secure the offensive rebound and as he was falling out of bounds, he threw the ball off of the Suns’ Jae Crowder to give the Dubs possession. The crowd erupted and Jordan Poole hit a wide-open 3-pointer seven seconds later, bringing even more more cheers from the crowd. The Suns turned over the ball on the next three possessions as the Warriors clearly felt the momentum from Green’s hustle, but were ultimately unable to extend the lead to more than seven points.

THOMPSON, GREEN AND IGUODALA

1,021 days. The amount of days it has been since Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala have shared the court together, the first time since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. The three had totaled 95 games of action before Wednesday, but their timing of injuries had prevented the trio from playing with one another. Thompson made his first appearance of the regular season on Jan. 9 and was slotted to start with Green, with Iguodala to join off the bench, but Draymond Green was injured pregame and only played seven seconds in that game. Green proceeded to miss 29 straight games and reentered the lineup on March 14, but Iguodala was nursing an injury of his own. Iguodala returned to action on March 28, but on the second night of a back-to-back, Thompson and Green were held out of the lineup. Green recorded six points, 10 rebounds and seven assists on Wednesday, as Thompson added 13 points and Iguodala three points and three rebounds.

SEASON SPLIT

The Warriors and Suns have wrapped up their regular season series, with both teams winning twice. The Warriors are the only team to have defeated the Suns more than once this season.

LATINO HERITAGE NIGHT

The Warriors celebrated Latino Heritage Night, presented by Modelo, on Wednesday. All fans in attendance received a custom Latino Heritage shirt. Singer/actress and former American Idol contestant Gabriela Sepulveda performed the national anthem, with acrobat duo Duo Fusion performing in-game, among other performances throughout the night to showcase Latin heritage. Furthermore, all proceeds from Juan Toscano Anderson’s City Edition Latino Heritage themed t-shirt will go toward local Oakland non-profits.

UP NEXT

The Warriors will host the Utah Jazz in their penultimate home regular season game on Saturday night (5:30 p.m., NBCSBA). Utah is currently in sixth place in the Western Conference and could be a potential first round matchup for the Warriors in the playoffs. Utah has lost five straight games, most recently losing 121-115 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night after leading by as many 25 points in the second half. Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, averaging 26 points per game. Rudy Gobert leads the league in rebounds (14.6 RPG) and ranks tied for fourth in blocks per game (2.2 BPG). Utah will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night before coming to Chase Center.

