Shorthanded Warriors Beat the Heat

The Warriors pulled off one perhaps their most improbable win of the season with Wednesday’s 118-104 triumph in Miami.

The Warriors came into the game riding a three-game losing streak, with each of those defeats coming in rather heartbreaking fashion. And with the Dubs playing on the back end of a back-to-back, the team rested veterans Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr., not to mention the injuries to Stephen Curry and others. To make the task taller, the Dubs were matched up with the top team in the Eastern Conference who had been dominant at home all season.

But the Warriors responded to the challenge. Jordan Poole led the way with 30 points and Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Damion Lee each added 22 points apiece as the Dubs ended the game on a 37-20 run over the final 11 minutes and change.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 30 Looney - 16 Poole - 9 Lee - 22 Bjelica - 6 Bjelica - 5 Kuminga/Wiggins - 22 Lee - 6 Lee - 3



MIA Points Rebounds Assists Lowry - 26 Adebayo - 9 Lowry - 9 Adebayo - 25 Tucker - 9 Robinson - 6 Butler - 20 Butler - 5 Adebayo/Tucker - 4

CLOSING OUT THE WIN

It was a back-and-forth battle to get there, but the Warriors entered the fourth quarter up by one. Miami took a three-point lead early in the final period but Jonathan Kuminga gave put the Warriors back in front with a pair of baskets at the rim. Later in the period, 3-pointers on three straight possessions from Lee, Gary Payton II and Poole stretched the Dubs’ lead to double figures, and Wiggins put the game away with a personal 8-0 run that started with a spinning layup that resulted in a three-point play.

Wiggins, Lee and Poole combined for 25 of the team’s 37 points in the fourth quarter, during which the Warriors shot 11-for-17 from the floor, 7-for-9 on 3-pointers and 8-for-8 on free throws.

GAME OF RUNS

Miami had a 13-0 run in the first quarter that put them up by 11 points, their largest advantage of the game, and the Dubs ended the period on an 11-0 run to tie it at 23-23. It turns out, the hot-and-cold stretches were just getting started. After the teams went into halftime tied up at 50-50, the Warriors scored the first 19 points of the third quarter. Wiggins bounced back from a cold first half and made his first three shot attempts of the third period before Poole started knocking down some ridiculous shots to stretch the Warriors lead to 19 points. But the Heat soon got momentum back on their side. With Kuminga on the bench with foul trouble, Miami took advantage and went on a 14-4 run, and they would continue to chip away at their deficit for the remainder of the period.

POOLE PUTTING ON A SHOW

The third-year guard out of Michigan made five shots in the second half, all of them 3-pointers. Poole shot 10-for-18 for the game, including 7-for-13 on 3-pointers, for his 11th straight game with at least 20 points. It wasn’t just his scoring, either, as Poole set a new career-high with nine assists in the win.

WARRIORS ROLL DEEP

Led by Damion Lee’s 22 points, Warriors reserves outscored those of Miami 42-13. Lee connected on three 3-pointers and made all nine of his free throw attempts, and Gary Payton shot 5-for-6 from the floor for 11 points in his second game back after missing nearly three weeks with a knee injury. In addition, Nemanja Bjelica played a solid all-around game, finishing with nine points, six rebounds and five assists.

ROOK SHOWS OUT

Although he was in foul trouble for the majority of the second half, rookie Jonathan Kuminga had a major impact on the game, scoring 22 points on 9-for-17 shooting. After the Heat took a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter, the Warriors went to Kuminga for two straight baskets to get the Dubs back in front. Kuminga was a game-high plus-26 in his 30 minutes of game action before fouling out midway through the fourth period.

UP NEXT

Now 1-1 on their current trip, the Warriors continue their road swing on Friday in Atlanta. The Dubs rode a 50-point double-double from Stephen Curry to a 127-113 victory over the Hawks in this season's initial meeting between the two teams back on Nov. 8 at Chase Center.