Warriors Fall Short in Comeback Effort Against Mavericks

After overcoming a 17-point deficit to tie the game, the Warriors came up short in a 122-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Thursday night.

The Mavericks, led by Luka Doncic’s 41 points, shot 52.9 percent from the field and made 17 3-pointers in the win. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 23 points. Stephen Curry added 21 points, nine assists and five rebounds, and rookie Moses Moody recorded 13 points.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 23 Looney - 9 Curry - 9 Curry - 21 Curry - 5 Wiggins - 5 Wiggins - 17 Wiggins - 5 Looney - 3



DAL Points Rebounds Assists Doncic - 41 Doncic - 10 Doncic - 9 Finney-Smith - 18 Powell - 8 Dinwiddie -7 Dinwiddie - 17 3-Tied - 3 Brunson / Bullock - 4 More Stats | Highlights

JUST SHORT

The Dubs trailed by 14 points at halftime after the Mavericks shot lights out in the first half, making 61.1 percent of their 3-point attempts en route to a 68-point half. The Warriors went on a 19-7 run between the third and fourth quarter to tie the game at 104-104, but the Mavericks offense was too much to overcome. The Mavs made eight of their final 11 shots to regain the lead and shut the door on a comeback.

MOODY’S PERFECT FOURTH

Moses Moody logged 5 minutes and 41 seconds of playing time in the game’s first three quarters, not stepping on the court in the first and third period. He recorded no field goal attempts through three quarters but he stayed ready when his number was called late in the game. Moody scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, making all five of his field goals, including three triples. Trailing 104-98 with seven minutes to play, Moody scored or assisted on the last 15 Warriors points and 18 of the team’s final 20 points in the game. His 13 points was the second most in the rookie’s career.

back-to-back treys from Moses & it's a tie game y'all



@NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/tjUWB5gVWM — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 4, 2022

POOLE PARTY

Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 23 points, his most points since Feb. 1. The third-year guard shot 8-of-12 from the field and made 3-of-6 3-point attempts. Poole also made all four of his free throw attempts and is shooting a league-best 92.7 percent from the charity stripe this season. Poole surpassed 300 career 3-pointers made on Thursday night.

CURRY TIES MULLIN

With one steal in Thursday’s loss, Stephen Curry tied Chris Mullin as the franchise’s all-time career leader in steals (1,360). With one more steal, Curry would become only the fourth player to be a franchise’s all-time career leader in points, assists, 3-pointers, steals and games played, joining Mike Conley (Memphis), LeBron James (Cleveland) and Reggie Miller (Indiana).

UP NEXT

The Warriors continue their road trip as they face the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night (5:30 p.m., ABC). It will be third matchup between the two teams, with the Dubs winning the first two. The Lakers (27-34) have lost six of their last seven games and currently sit in ninth place in the Western Conference. Since Jan. 9, the Lakers have the third worst win percentage in the league, ranking 24th in offensive rating during that span. LeBron James is averaging 28.9 points per game this season, his most since 2009-2010 and the fourth highest in the NBA this season.

