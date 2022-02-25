Warriors Launch To Victory In First Game Back From All-Star Break

The Warriors returned from the All-Star break with a strong showing over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, using a second quarter swing to propel the squad to a 132-95 victory.

The Dubs protected both sides of the ball, holding the Trail Blazers to just 39.7 percent from the field and 25.7 percent from 3-point range.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 18 Kuminga - 8 Curry - 14 Thompson - 18 Porter Jr. - 7 Poole - 6 Kuminga - 17 Looney - 6 Bjelica - 3



POR Points Rebounds Assists Simons - 24 Hart - 6 Hart - 4 Winslow - 14 Eubanks - 5 Simons - 3 Hart - 12 Johnson - 4 Winslow - 2 More Stats

SECOND QUARTER SWING

Though the Dubs displayed some early All-Star rust in the first frame, the squad bounced back with a 39-point second quarter to regain control of the contest. The game-defining outburst in the second period included a 23-3 run that lasted just under five minutes to give the Dubs a 13-point halftime lead. The Warriors were able to sustain the lead through the second half, ultimately closing the game with their largest lead of the night (37).

DUBS DEPTH ON DISPLAY

Thursday’s victory was a result of a balanced scoring effort, with eight Warriors recording double figures. On the heels of his All-Star MVP outing, Stephen Curry posted a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson sank four 3-pointers on his way to 18 points in 25 minutes of play.

Third-year guard Jordan Poole added 15 points and six assists and rookie Jonathan Kuminga recorded 17 points and eight rebounds. Andrew Wiggins, who was scoreless in the first half, posted 10 points to finish the night while Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney and Otto Porter Jr. also added 10 points each in the feat.

Two hands for security.



@NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/6BRRB4nznK — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 25, 2022

WELL-ROUNDED PLAY

The Warriors protected both sides of the ball, dishing out 36 assists and ten steals on the night. The squad also out-rebounded (46-31) and outscored their opponents in the paint (56-34).

3-0 SERIES SWEEP

With the victory, the Warriors sweep the regular season series against the Trail Blazers 3-0.

UP NEXT

The Dubs make their way back to The Bay to host the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on Sunday (4:30 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN).