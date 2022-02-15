Second Half Struggles Sink Warriors In Road Loss

The Warriors struggled to find their offensive rhythm in the second half, resulting in a 119-104 road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

Stephen Curry splashed eight 3-pointers on his way to 33 points, while Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole posted 13 points each. Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga produced 10 points, one steal and one block in his seventh NBA start.

TALE OF TWO HALVES

The Warriors started off strong, but a series of empty possessions to close out the second quarter left the Dubs stale in the second half. The Clippers seized control of the game in the third frame, outscoring the Warriors 33-19. And while the Dubs shot above 50 percent in the first half, the squad finished the night shooting 45.3 percent from field and 39.0 percent from 3-point range.

CURRY IN THE SPLASH ZONE

Stephen Curry led the Dubs’ scoring effort, splashing 16 of his 33 points in the opening frame and finishing 11-for-18 from the field and 8-for-13 from 3-point range. Curry had a nearly flawless first quarter, going 6-for-7 from the field and 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. The two-time MVP continued to push the pace, splashing a trey with 2:46 remaining in the third frame to draw a four-point play, his third of the 2021-22 season.

DUBS DEFENSIVE WOES

The Dubs were unable to hold off their opponents on the road, with the Clippers outscoring the Dubs 54-40 in the paint. “Our defense has just been (really) poor and if that’s the case, it’s tough to win, ” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr shared after the game.

