Klay’s Splash and Kuminga’s Smash Lead Warriors Past Kings
Splash Brothers Curry and Thompson Combine to Make 11 3-Pointers as Dubs Win 8th Straight
The Warriors extended their winning streak to eight games on Thursday with a 126-114 victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings.
Klay Thompson made four 3-pointers in the first three-and-a-half minutes of the second quarter and led the Dubs with 23 points. Stephen Curry had 20 points and rookie Jonathan Kuminga provided plenty of athletic finishes on the way to an 18-point night on 8-for-10 shooting.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Thompson - 23
|Kuminga - 7
|Curry - 7
|Curry - 20
|Looney - 7
|Thompson - 7
|Kuminga - 18
|Thompson/Poole - 5
|Wiggins - 4
|
SAC
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Mitchell - 26
|Haliburton - 6
|Mitchell - 8
|Barnes - 25
|Barnes - 5
|Haliburton - 6
|Harkless - 18
|Jones/Holmes - 4
|Jones - 5
SEQUENCE OF THE GAME
After the Warriors led by as many 26 points, the Kings made it interesting with a strong third quarter. That momentum continued into the fourth period when Sacramento got within seven points, but the Warriors dissuaded any chance of a Kings comeback with a notable sequence that had Chase Center rocking.
It started with Thompson finding Kuminga on the run, and the rookie finished with a reverse-180 slam. Thompson picked up a deflected pass on Sacramento’s ensuing possession, took one dribble and pulled up for the 3-pointer from the right wing. The Splash Brother’s seventh trey of the game capped a 14-3 run that helped ice the Warriors’ third win over their NorCal neighbors in as many tries this season.
CLASSIC KLAY
Thompson's fourth quarter splash wasn’t the first time he provided some fireworks. After shooting 3-for-3 in the opening period, he started the second quarter in a manner that was reminiscent of his 37-point quarter against this same Kings team back in 2015. Playing in his 11th game of the season after missing the previous two years with injuries, Thompson heated up quickly with four made 3-pointers in a span of five Warriors possessions over a two-and-a-half minute stretch early in the period. The Dubs certainly sought out the hot hand, and Thompson delivered, including a heat-check transition shot from the left corner.
Thompson finished the game with seven 3-pointers, and in the process he passed Kobe Bryant for 20th on the NBA's all-time made 3-pointers list. He finished the game with 1,829 career threes, and he's one behind Chauncey Billups (1,820) and two behind Paul George (1,831) on the all-time list
SPLASH PARTY
Thompson’s first five 3-pointers were assisted by Curry, who had a solid night from distance of his own. The NBA’s all-time leading 3-point shooter went 4-for-7 from distance, and the Warriors as a team connected on 20 of their 42 attempts from deep. In addition to the Splash Brothers going a combined 11-for-16 on 3-pointers, Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damion Lee all knocked down two 3-pointers apiece.
KUMINGA HIGHLIGHT REEL
With the Dubs lighting it up from distance, rookie Jonathan Kuminga did his damage at the rim. The seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft showed off his strength and athleticism as he attacked the basket with ferocity. Kuminga shot 8-for-10 from the floor, and scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to help keep the Kings at bay.
DUBS GO DEEP
Despite several Warriors missing the game due to injury, the Warriors got several positive contributions from their second and third units. Eight of the nine Warriors players who played in the first quarter scored in the period, and it was Wiggins and four reserves who keyed a 9-0 run to end the opening period. Kuminga led the bench in scoring but Lee continued hist strong play with 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting, Jordan Poole added 12 points off the bench and Toscano-Anderson impacted the game with his heart and hustle, doing a bit of everything with eight points, three assists and three steals in the win. All in all, the Warriors' reserves outscored Sacramento's bench 55-31.
DRAYMOND NAMED ALL-STAR
Earlier on Thursday afternoon, Draymond Green was named a 2022 NBA All-Star. Green, who is averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists while playing some of the best defense of his career, joins Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, who last week were named starters in the league’s annual showcase. This gives the Warriors at least three All-Stars for the fifth time in the last seven years.
UP NEXT
After playing three games in three cities in four nights, the Warriors will have three days off before heading to Oklahoma City for a matchup with the Thunder.
More Notables:
- Golden State improves to 40-13 (.755) overall, having won eight-straight games, a season-long streak (prev. seven games, three times)… During the eight-game winning streak, the Warriors are outscoring opponents (116.9 to 106.3 ppg), outshooting from the field (49.0 to 43.7%) and from 3-point range (40.7 to 32.9%), outrebounding (46.0 to 39.8 rpg), recording more assists (26.3 to 23.6 apg).
- The Warriors home record improved to 25-4 (.862), an NBA-best mark… Their record of 40-13 trails only Phoenix for the NBA’s best mark.
- Golden State won its season series with Sacramento 3-0 with one game left to play (April 3 at Sacramento).
- The Warriors improved to 13-0 this season when scoring at least 120 points (126 tonight).
- Golden State improved to 14-0 when shooting 50.0% or better from the field… The Warriors shot 56.0% from the field tonight, just shy of their season-high mark (.564, 1/14 at CHI).
- The Warriors made 20-plus threes for the sixth time this season and are undefeated in those contests… This is the third time in Warriors history the team has made at least 20 3-pointers in two-straight games.
- Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr coached his 600th regular-season game.
- Tonight marked the Warriors 406th consecutive sellout.
- Moses Moody made his third-straight appearance in the starting lineup (fourth overall)… Moody is shooting 55.0% from 3-point range in the last three games (11-20 3P).
- Andrew Wiggins made 50.0% of his shots from 3-point range… On the season he is averaging 41.8% from 3-point range, a career-best mark.
- Kevon Looney posted his 10th game of the season of 10-or-more points and second consecutively.
- Klay Thompson made a season-high seven 3-point baskets (prev. five, 1/27 vs. MIN) en route to matching his season-high point total of 23 (1/27 vs. MIN)… He has scored 20-or-more in three games… He also dished out a season-high seven assists (prev. four, two times).
- Stephen Curry tallied his 35th game of 20-or-more points.
- Jordan Poole made all four of his attempts from the free throw line and has made 32-straight free throws, one shy of his career-best streak of 33... He leads the NBA in free throw percentage at 92.1%.
- Jonathan Kuminga scored in double figures for the ninth time this season with 18 points off the bench… He has played 20-or-more minutes in eight games this season and is averaging 18.0 points in those contests.
- Juan Toscano-Anderson recorded a season-high-tying three steals (11/5 vs. NOP).
- Quinndary Weatherspoon appeared in his fifth game of the season.
