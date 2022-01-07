Shorthanded Dubs Fall In Road Loss To Pelicans

While the Warriors were without a number of players, the squad competed down to the final buzzer in a 101-96 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Dubs struggled offensively all night, shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 21.2 from 3-point range. Though the Warriors gained their biggest lead of the night in the second quarter (11), the Pelicans pushed the pace and brought the game to a single possession contest in the final minutes of regulation.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Wiggins - 21 Looney - 9 Iguodala - 7 Kuminga - 13 Porter Jr. - 7 Poole - 5 Lee - 12 Kuminga - 6 Lee - 3



NOP Points Rebounds Assists Ingram - 32 Ingram - 11 Ingram - 6 Hart - 14 Valanciunas - 10 Valanciunas - 4 Jones - 13 Clark - 7 4 Tied - 2 More Stats | Highlights

WIGGINS TAKES THE LEAD

Andrew Wiggins posted a team-high 21 points, four rebounds and two steals, going 7-for-17 from the field and splashing a 3-pointer in the opening frame. The outing was Wiggins' fifth 20-point effort in his last six games, with the forward leading the squad in scoring over the last two games averaging 19 points in that span.

BENCH BRIGADE

The Warriors reserves made an impact off the bench, collectively posting 49 points on the night. Damion Lee produced 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and a career-high-tying four steals while Nemanja Bjelica contributed nine points. Dubs' rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody also made the most of their extra minutes, recording 13 and 10 points respectively.

Vet to Rook connection is strong with these two pic.twitter.com/oI4cYfqCdZ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 7, 2022

PAYTON’S HIGH HOPS

Gary Payton II is known for not backing down from a challenge, facing off against Pelicans’ 7-foot center Jonas Valanciunas to win the jump ball and gain the Warriors’ possession with 8:08 remaining in the third quarter. The hard-nose defender finished with four points and multiple defensive stops throughout the contest.

Gary is 6'3''

His opponent is 7 feet tall



Guess who won the jump ball pic.twitter.com/V2mEWXuCIu — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 7, 2022

DEFEND UNTIL THE END

While the Dubs’ shots were not falling offensively, the squad made sure to remain locked in on the defensive end, tallying a team total of 13 steals and five blocks on the night.

UP NEXT

After going 0-2 on the road trip, the Warriors return home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers for a Sunday night showdown at Chase Center (5:30 p.m., NBCSBA, NBA TV).

More Notables: